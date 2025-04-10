Pre-monsoon showers expose Shillong’s poor infrastructure

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 9: Pre-monsoon showers in the state capital on Wednesday afternoon laid bare the city’s poor urban infrastructure, as several areas experienced waterlogging.

The incomplete Smart Road project at Lachumiere also caused significant inconvenience, prompting local legislator and Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh to carry out an on-site inspection.

The heavy downpour, accompanied by hailstones, led to flooding in parts of Lachumiere and Demseiniong.

At Lachumiere, a vehicle got stuck in an open drain cover, while the unfinished road was left muddied and difficult to navigate.

During her inspection, Lyngdoh expressed concern over the state of the road, especially during rainfall.

She also highlighted the flooding behind Sylvan House near Secretariat Hills, highlighting the immediate need to ensure proper drainage and that all intake systems are securely covered.

The MLA pointed out that the existing drains require expansion to prevent potential flooding hazards and confirmed that the issue has been brought to the attention of the Urban Affairs department.

Further, Lyngdoh also reviewed the chaotic traffic arrangements in the area and stated that the state government is currently preparing a plan to address congestion and improve traffic flow.

IMD warns of unstable weather conditions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shillong, has issued a yellow warning for all 12 districts of Meghalaya, cautioning residents of possible thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rain from April 8 to April 12.

The IMD highlighted that the entire state is likely to witness unstable weather conditions throughout the week. Districts such as East Khasi Hills and West Garo Hills have been flagged for heightened risk, with repeated spells of intense thunderstorms and downpours anticipated.

The yellow alert — which falls under the “Watch – Be Aware” category — urges the public to remain vigilant and stay prepared for sudden weather changes. The IMD warned that isolated locations across the state may experience heavy rainfall and lightning on a daily basis during the alert period.

Rainfall in certain pockets could vary between 64.5 mm to over 115.5 mm, with the most intense activity expected on April 9 and April 10, according to IMD’s forecast maps. April 10 and April 12 are projected to see the widest weather impact.

Given the forecast, residents of vulnerable areas — especially those in Shillong and surrounding parts of East Khasi Hills, along with West Garo Hills — are advised to take necessary precautions.