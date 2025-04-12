‘Should Hindus leave Bengal?’ asks Giriraj Singh, slams Mamata Banerjee govt over Murshidabad violence

New Delhi, April 12: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday strongly condemned the recent violence in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, calling it a “heart-wrenching” incident that reflects the deteriorating law and order situation under the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

Addressing the media, Singh alleged that the Hindu community in Bengal is being systematically intimidated and forced to migrate from the state. Commenting on the situation, Giriraj Singh said, “The incident in Murshidabad is showing that Hindus are being forced to leave Bengal. Mamata Banerjee should tell, should the Hindus of Bengal leave Bengal? This is the situation they have created.”

In a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Union Minister said, “I am saying again and again when the saviour becomes destroyer who will save? Mamata Banerjee is the chief of the government of Bengal. For her, the vote bank is not just Muslims. It is her responsibility to protect Hindus as well.”

The violence in Murshidabad, allegedly linked to a dispute over Waqf Board properties, has sparked political outrage, with the BJP accusing the Trinamool Congress government of minority appeasement and neglecting the safety of the majority Hindu population.

Singh further criticised RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, alleging that he is attempting to replicate the situation in Bengal in Bihar by stating that he will abolish the Waqf (Amendment) Act when he comes to power.

“He has not even come to power yet, and the Hindus of Bihar are already being intimidated,” he alleged. He added, “Tejashwi Yadav wants to bring the same chaos to Bihar. If this is your attitude, the people will never give you a chance to attack them. Who is the custodian of the Constitution? Everyone is a citizen. The government has the biggest responsibility.”

