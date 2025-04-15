Tuesday, April 15, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Swiggy signs MoU with Labour Ministry, hopeful for generating lakhs of jobs in few years

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

New Delhi, April 15: The Ministry of Labour and Employment has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Swiggy, one of India’s largest food delivery platforms, as part of a broader initiative to strengthen employment opportunities through public-private partnerships. Swiggy, which currently operates in over 500 cities, has been instrumental in generating employment across various sectors.

With nearly 5 crore job opportunities listed on its platform, the collaboration is expected to enhance access to skilled manpower for both employers and job seekers. The MoU is part of a series of agreements the Ministry is forging with private agencies to bridge the gap between demand and supply in the labour market.

Highlighting the significance of the partnership, Union Labour and Environment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said: “The National Career Service (NCS) portal is emerging as a single-window system for job seekers.

It currently holds data on over 31 crore individuals registered on the Shram portal. This integration will allow employers to efficiently search for specific manpower, such as 50 civil engineers in a 50-km radius of Noida, without the need to advertise externally.”

Mandaviya emphasised that the NCS portal will streamline the hiring process and serve as a comprehensive platform for both skill development and employment opportunities. “Employers can access the NCS portal, input their manpower requirements, and instantly identify qualified candidates. This will revolutionise job matching in India,” he added.

He also expressed optimism about the future, noting that Swiggy alone is expected to create 10 to 12 lakh new job opportunities in the next two to three years. “Many more institutions are lined up to sign similar MoUs.

I believe the NCS portal will become the premier platform not only in India but globally, helping employers fulfil their workforce needs while offering dignified employment to millions,” Mandaviya said.

Salbh Srivastava, Operations In-Charge at Swiggy, said: “Today, I feel fortunate to be part of this collaboration with the NCS. Swiggy has created lakhs of jobs over the past decade, and through this partnership, we will be able to connect with more skilled individuals.

The NCS will certainly help us scale our hiring efforts and enhance employment generation across the country.” Srivastava confirmed that Swiggy plans to integrate more skilled workers through the NCS platform, with an estimated 10 to 12 lakh new jobs projected over the next few years.

“We are excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring and thank everyone involved for making this happen,” he added. The collaboration marks a significant step towards integrating technology with employment services, aiming to make India’s labour ecosystem more efficient, accessible, and inclusive.

IANS

Previous article
2025 Southwest Monsoon likely to be above normal, says IMD’s Long Range Forecast
Next article
NHRC to send team to probe rights violation in Murshidabad

Related articles

NATIONAL

NHRC to send team to probe rights violation in Murshidabad

New Delhi, April 15: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday decided to send a team to...
NATIONAL

2025 Southwest Monsoon likely to be above normal, says IMD’s Long Range Forecast

New Delhi, April 15: The seasonal rainfall during the Southwest Monsoon (June to September) over the country as...
NATIONAL

Proud to represent fellow weightlifters: Mirabai Chanu on being named IWLF Athletes’ Commission Chairperson

New Delhi, April 15:  Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu expressed heartfelt gratitude after being elected as the Chairperson...
NATIONAL

IREDA clocks 49 per cent jump in Q4 net profit at Rs 502 crore

New Delhi, April 15: The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) has announced a robust 49 per...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NHRC to send team to probe rights violation in Murshidabad

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 15: The National Human Rights Commission...

2025 Southwest Monsoon likely to be above normal, says IMD’s Long Range Forecast

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 15: The seasonal rainfall during the...

Proud to represent fellow weightlifters: Mirabai Chanu on being named IWLF Athletes’ Commission Chairperson

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 15:  Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu...
Load more

Popular news

NHRC to send team to probe rights violation in Murshidabad

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 15: The National Human Rights Commission...

2025 Southwest Monsoon likely to be above normal, says IMD’s Long Range Forecast

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 15: The seasonal rainfall during the...

Proud to represent fellow weightlifters: Mirabai Chanu on being named IWLF Athletes’ Commission Chairperson

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 15:  Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge