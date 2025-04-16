Thursday, April 17, 2025
Operation Brahma: Indian sends prefabricated office and housing units to quake-hit Myanmar

By: Agencies

Yangon, April 16: India’s humanitarian assistance to earthquake-hit Myanmar under Operation Brahma continued on Wednesday as the next set of pre-fabricated office and housing units carried by the Indian Air Force C-17 plane arrived at Mandalay airport.

The units were received by Defence Attache, Col. Jaswinder Gill and Sundeep Kaushal, Consulate General of India in Myanmar. They also bid farewell to the remaining Indian Army field hospital team from Myanmar.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army’s 60 Parachute Field Hospital returned home after conducting an extensive 14-day international Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operation in disaster-hit Myanmar, during which dedicated medical care was extended to 2519 patients.

The team had won praise from Myanmar authorities and people alike for their contribution. On Tuesday, First Secretaries Ritu Yadav, Amit Shreeansh and A. Sowmiya received the Indian Air Force C-17 carrying prefabricated office/housing units under Operation Brahma, with Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement DG Min Thein and Ministry of Defence Col Minn Zaw, at Naypyidaw, the Embassy of India in Yangon stated. Last week, a team of Indian safety and demolition engineers conducted a comprehensive assessment of earthquake-affected sites in Mandalay and the capital city of Naypyidaw.

Additionally, a medical team from India including an orthopedic surgeon, assisted in the treatment of 70 patients injured during the devastating earthquake at a Naypyidaw Hospital. India had launched Operation Brahma to provide necessary support, including Search and Rescue (SAR), humanitarian aid, disaster relief, and medical assistance, following the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28.

Acting as the ‘First Responder’ in times of crisis in its neighbourhood, India sent several aircraft and five naval ships to deliver 625 MT of Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) material.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also expressed deep sorrow over the disaster and conveyed India’s condolences directly to Min Aung Hlaing, reaffirming India’s commitment to assisting Myanmar during this crisis. On April 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Hlaing on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok and discussed the situation in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in the country, including India’s ongoing efforts under ‘Operation Brahma’ to provide humanitarian aid, disaster relief and medical assistance to Myanmar.

The Senior General expressed his gratitude for India’s assistance efforts. The Prime Minister conveyed that, as the First Responder, India stands with Myanmar in this time of crisis and is ready to deploy more material assistance and resources, if required.

IANS

Justice B.R. Gavai recommended as next Chief Justice of India
US Vice President Vance, Second Lady to visit Delhi, Jaipur and Agra during India visit

