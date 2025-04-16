Real Madrid eye comeback against Arsenal in Champions League

Madrid, April 15: Real Madrid’s website defiantly told fans that “anything is possible,” one day before the defending champion attempts to overcome a three-goal deficit to Arsenal in the Champions League.

A video showed Madrid’s memorable comebacks in recent years, mentioning the “team of dreams” and the club’s achievements “in this stadium, in this competition.” “Bernabeu, again,” was the headline on the website ahead of the second leg of the quarterfinals at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Wednesday.

Record 15-time European champion Madrid lost the first leg 3-0 in England last week.Only four times has a home team erased a first-leg deficit of three goals or more, according to UEFA.Madrid rival Barcelona recovered after a 4-0 loss at Paris Saint-Germain with a historic 6-1 home victory in the round of 16 in the 2016-17 season. In the 2018-19 semifinals, Liverpool lost 3-0 at Barcelona but advanced with a 4-0 home victory. A season earlier in the quarterfinals, Barcelona was involved again. After beating Roma 4-1 at home, Barcelona lost the second leg 3-0 in the Italian capital.The only other three-goal comeback by the home team came in 2004 in the quarterfinals, when Spanish club Deportivo La Coruna lost 4-1 at AC Milan and then won 4-0 at home to advance.Comeback kingsMadrid has a recent history of comebacks in the Champions League that has given fans hope of another magical night at the Bernabeu.

Madrid won its 14th Champions League title in 2022 after rallying its way through the knockout rounds. It looked beaten at the Bernabeu in the last 16 against PSG, in the quarterfinals against Chelsea and in the semifinals against Manchester City, but every time it found a way to advance.

Against City, Madrid needed two late goals by forward Rodrygo – in the 90th minute and in stoppage time – to force extra time, when Karim Benzema converted a decisive penalty kick to put Madrid in the final, where it beat Liverpool.

“Real Madrid is the only team that has done it many times, but we’ll try to do it once again,” coach Carlo Ancelotti said last week. “We’re aware of how much our fans and the stadium can help us. We’re going to try until the last minute and until the last ball, starting tomorrow.” Tough testArsenal hasn’t conceded three or more goals in nearly 80 matches across all competitions, since a 4-3 win at Luton in the Premier League in December 2023.

The English side last overcame Madrid in the Champions League knockout stage in 2005-06, when it reached the final and eventually lost the title to Barcelona. (AP)