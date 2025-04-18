Natalie endured ‘long Lolita phase’ while being sexualised as child star

Hollywood actress Natalie Portman has opened up on how she guarded herself while feeling sexualised as a young star in Hollywood.

The Oscar-winning actress, made her big screen debut in the R-rated 1994 film Leon: The Professional, which she began filming when she was 12 years old, reports People magazine.

Portman, spoke to Jenna Ortega about it in a new Interview magazine conversation. She said, “I think there’s a public understanding of me that’s different from who I am. I’ve talked about it a little before, about how, as a kid, I was really sexualised, which I think happens to a lot of young girls who are onscreen. I felt very scared by it. Obviously sexuality is a huge part of being a kid, but I wanted it to be inside of me, not directed towards me”.

As per People, the actress Portman, said her “way of protecting myself” at the time was to portray herself as “so serious. I’m so studious. I’m smart, and that’s not the kind of girl you attack”.” (IANS)