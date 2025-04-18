Friday, April 18, 2025
XG sets stage on fire with their spectacular Coachella debut

Hiphop/R&B-inspired girl group XG made their much-anticipated debut at one of the largest music festivals in the US, Coachella 2025 on April 13.
XG, the only Japanese act performing this year, was listed as the second headliner marking a historic first for Japanese female artists. They took the stage as the closing act for Coachella’s largest indoor venue, the Sahara Stage. Welcomed by thunderous chants, the group appeared in special outfits designed especially for the occasion, radiating their signature style. (IANS)

