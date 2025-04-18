Friday, April 18, 2025
Sunny Deol confirms his return with new mission in Jaat 2

In an exciting update, Sunny Deol has confirmed that he will be returning to the big screen with a powerful new mission in Jaat 2. On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram handle to announce Jaat 2, where he is all set to reprise his titular character in the highly anticipated sequel. Sharing the poster, Sunny wrote in the caption, “#Jaat on to a New Mission!#Jaat2.” The poster also highlighted the names of producers Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Y, and TG Vishwa Prasad, with Mythri Movie Makers continuing to support the sequel. While Sunny Deol’s return has been confirmed, no further cast announcements have been made yet. The upcoming action drama will be directed by Gopichand Malineni. Interestingly, Deol announced the sequel to the action-packed entertainer just a week after the release of the first installment in theaters. (IANS)

