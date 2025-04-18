Sydney Sweeney dons wedding dress after split from her fiance

Actress Sydney Sweeney turned heads on the sets of her superhit show Euphoria as she was spotted dressed in a wedding outfit. The actress was seen in fan-captured footage seemingly on the set of the third season of Euphoria in a white wedding dress, reports People magazine. In the video clip shared to X, Sweeney, in character as Cassie Howard, is seen wearing a long veil and fitted strapless wedding outfit that flares out into a full skirt. As per People, the aisle features the intertwined initials, “C” and “N”, the latter likely a stand-in for Nate Jacobs (played by Jacob Elordi). Sweeney’s Euphoria wedding dress moment arrives mere weeks after she called off her engagement to Jonathan Davino. The couple split after three years of being engaged. (IANS)