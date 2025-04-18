Comedian Nate Bargatze to host 77th Emmy Awards

Comedian Nate Bargatze has been chosen to host the 77th Emmy Awards, which will air live on CBS from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on September 14. The Television Academy chair, Cris Abrego, praised Bargatze’s unique brand of comedy, saying it resonates with multi-generational audiences worldwide, as per Deadline. Bargatze expressed his excitement to host the iconic awards show, stating, “It’s a huge honour to be asked to host such an iconic awards show, and I’m beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world,” as quoted by Deadline. The Emmy nominations will be announced on July 15. (ANI)