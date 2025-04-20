‘Abused’ Khasi woman flies out of Nagpur, not to file FIR against employer

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 19: A Khasi woman from Balat in East Khasi Hills, who was reportedly physically abused by her employer in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, has reunited with her husband in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

The couple decided not to complain against the person who employed her.

The woman was working as a domestic help for nearly a month for one Sushma Ujwal Kumar Prakash when she was allegedly abused on April 17.

Her husband, who requested anonymity, confirmed to The Shillong Times that she arrived at Coimbatore airport at around 1:45 pm on Saturday. He said his wife is physically weak due to stress and lack of proper rest. “She is recovering under my care,” he added.

The man further said his wife does not wish to file an FIR against her former employer, as both parties have reached a mutual compromise. The employer reportedly arranged and booked her flight to Coimbatore.

The husband said her job in Nagpur was secured through an agency based in Shillong. Although he is based in Shillong, his job requires him to travel from one city to another often.

The Nagpur incident came to light on Friday after the Delhi unit of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) received a call from the woman’s husband. Wallam K. Nongsiej, leader of the KSU’s Delhi unit, subsequently alerted Delhi Police Special Commissioner Robin Hibu and East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem.

The woman was admitted to a hospital after the Nagpur police took up the case, the KSU Delhi unit said.

KSU general secretary Donald V Thabah said Syiem had promptly coordinated with the Nagpur police.

Thabah added that he had spoken with the husband, who informed him that the woman reached Coimbatore safely.

The Beltarodi Police Station in Nagpur arranged for the woman’s temporary stay at a ladies’ hostel in Swadhar Gruh, Revti Nagar, before she boarded her flight to Coimbatore.