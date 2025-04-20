Sunday, April 20, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Accept consequences: Tynsong warns those against Aadhaar

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 19: Amid growing apprehensions in some sections of the state over Aadhaar enrolment, the state government has clarified that while it respects individual choices and religious sentiments, citizens who voluntarily opt out must also accept the consequences — namely, being unable to access government welfare schemes linked to the biometric identification system.
Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong addressed the issue, reiterating that Aadhaar enrolment is not mandatory in Meghalaya. However, he cautioned that those who choose not to enrol should not later accuse the government of neglect if they are unable to avail themselves of welfare benefits.
“We cannot force people to enrol, but if they can’t access any government schemes, they can’t complain that the government has abandoned them,” he said. He acknowledged concerns raised by certain groups, especially those linking Aadhaar enrolment to religious beliefs.
“We understand their fear, as it is linked to religion, and we don’t want to interfere with people’s beliefs if they don’t want it,” the Deputy Chief Minister said, emphasising the administration’s respect for personal choices.
However, he urged citizens to consider the long-term implications of such decisions, particularly for future generations. “We respect that, but people should understand that their misunderstanding can have an impact on their children,” he added.
Meghalaya has witnessed significant resistance to Aadhaar enrolment over the years, particularly in rural areas and among faith-based communities. While the central government has repeatedly asserted that Aadhaar is intended primarily for identity verification and efficient welfare distribution, sections of the Christian-majority state continue to harbour suspicions — often citing religious or privacy-related concerns.
Although the Supreme Court, in a landmark 2018 judgment, upheld the constitutional validity of Aadhaar — while limiting its mandatory use to specific welfare schemes and subsidies — skepticism persists in certain quarters of the state.
The Meghalaya government has since sought to strike a delicate balance between encouraging enrolment to ensure smoother delivery of benefits and refraining from mandating it out of respect for public sentiment.
With numerous schemes — including subsidies, scholarships, pensions, and rural employment benefits — now linked to Aadhaar for direct benefit transfers (DBT), the administration has expressed concern that non-enrolment may leave sections of the population at a disadvantage.

Previous article
‘Abused’ Khasi woman flies out of Nagpur, not to file FIR against employer
Next article
Conrad, team visit Miyagi Prefecture to elevate ties

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

A car drifts during the ‘Indian Racing Festival’ organised by the Meghalaya Motorsport Society along with Assam Rifles Laitkor, on Saturday

A car drifts during the ‘Indian Racing Festival’ organised by the Meghalaya Motorsport Society along with Assam Rifles Laitkor, on...
MEGHALAYA

Rlys will not open floodgates of people, asserts Deputy CM

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 19: Amid increasing apprehensions over the proposed introduction of railway lines in Meghalaya, Deputy...
MEGHALAYA

Faithful gather for solemn ceremonies on Good Friday

Our Bureau SHILLONG/TURA, April 19: Christians across the state solemnly observed Good Friday, commemorating the sacrifice of Jesus Christ...
MEGHALAYA

Deborah Marak’s vehicle hits two scooters, flees

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 19: A vehicle belonging to former Deputy Chief Minister Deborah C Marak was involved...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

A car drifts during the ‘Indian Racing Festival’ organised by the Meghalaya Motorsport Society along with Assam Rifles Laitkor, on Saturday

MEGHALAYA 0
A car drifts during the ‘Indian Racing Festival’ organised...

Rlys will not open floodgates of people, asserts Deputy CM

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 19: Amid increasing apprehensions over...

Faithful gather for solemn ceremonies on Good Friday

MEGHALAYA 0
Our Bureau SHILLONG/TURA, April 19: Christians across the state solemnly...
Load more

Popular news

A car drifts during the ‘Indian Racing Festival’ organised by the Meghalaya Motorsport Society along with Assam Rifles Laitkor, on Saturday

MEGHALAYA 0
A car drifts during the ‘Indian Racing Festival’ organised...

Rlys will not open floodgates of people, asserts Deputy CM

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 19: Amid increasing apprehensions over...

Faithful gather for solemn ceremonies on Good Friday

MEGHALAYA 0
Our Bureau SHILLONG/TURA, April 19: Christians across the state solemnly...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge