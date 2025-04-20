Accept consequences: Tynsong warns those against Aadhaar

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 19: Amid growing apprehensions in some sections of the state over Aadhaar enrolment, the state government has clarified that while it respects individual choices and religious sentiments, citizens who voluntarily opt out must also accept the consequences — namely, being unable to access government welfare schemes linked to the biometric identification system.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong addressed the issue, reiterating that Aadhaar enrolment is not mandatory in Meghalaya. However, he cautioned that those who choose not to enrol should not later accuse the government of neglect if they are unable to avail themselves of welfare benefits.

“We cannot force people to enrol, but if they can’t access any government schemes, they can’t complain that the government has abandoned them,” he said. He acknowledged concerns raised by certain groups, especially those linking Aadhaar enrolment to religious beliefs.

“We understand their fear, as it is linked to religion, and we don’t want to interfere with people’s beliefs if they don’t want it,” the Deputy Chief Minister said, emphasising the administration’s respect for personal choices.

However, he urged citizens to consider the long-term implications of such decisions, particularly for future generations. “We respect that, but people should understand that their misunderstanding can have an impact on their children,” he added.

Meghalaya has witnessed significant resistance to Aadhaar enrolment over the years, particularly in rural areas and among faith-based communities. While the central government has repeatedly asserted that Aadhaar is intended primarily for identity verification and efficient welfare distribution, sections of the Christian-majority state continue to harbour suspicions — often citing religious or privacy-related concerns.

Although the Supreme Court, in a landmark 2018 judgment, upheld the constitutional validity of Aadhaar — while limiting its mandatory use to specific welfare schemes and subsidies — skepticism persists in certain quarters of the state.

The Meghalaya government has since sought to strike a delicate balance between encouraging enrolment to ensure smoother delivery of benefits and refraining from mandating it out of respect for public sentiment.

With numerous schemes — including subsidies, scholarships, pensions, and rural employment benefits — now linked to Aadhaar for direct benefit transfers (DBT), the administration has expressed concern that non-enrolment may leave sections of the population at a disadvantage.