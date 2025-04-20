Sunday, April 20, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Govt ‘apathy’ for flood-prone GH dubbed ‘alarming’

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 19: The flood-battered plains of western Meghalaya continue to reel under devastation, with elected representatives now sounding the alarm over the state’s alleged persistent inaction.
Rajabala MLA Dr Mizanur Rahman Kazi has issued a sharp and emotionally charged appeal to the government, decrying the longstanding neglect of his constituency and surrounding areas in the face of recurring floods.
“My area is one of the worst affected by floods,” Dr Kazi reminded the Assembly, his voice echoing the anguish of thousands who endure the monsoon’s fury year after year. He recalled raising the issue during the last budget session, only to be met with routine assurances and paperwork that remains stuck in bureaucratic limbo.
“This problem must be addressed with urgency. It happens every year. The government needs to build embankments. The existing ones are broken, and even now, we’re told the matter is still at the DPR stage,” he said, his words heavy with frustration.
For the plains of Meghalaya — an agriculture-dependent region — these floods are not only a source of physical destruction but also a recurring blow to livelihoods. Fields are submerged, crops destroyed, and families pushed into cycles of debt and despair.
“Every year, our farmers suffer losses. The compensation, when it comes, is delayed and grossly inadequate compared to the actual damage,” Dr Kazi lamented.
His remarks struck a particularly raw nerve when he revealed that compensation dues from 2016 to 2019 were only cleared after his persistent questioning in the Assembly. Even then, he said, the aid fell far short of what was needed.
“The government must wake up to the reality of people’s suffering. It’s not just Rajabala; it’s Selsella, Phulbari, parts of Tikrikilla, and Mahendraganj. It affects lakhs of people. Yet, every session we talk about it, and every year, nothing changes,” he said.
Adding to the urgency, Dr Kazi called for a comprehensive flood management strategy — emphasising the need for embankments, an early warning system, public awareness campaigns, and above all, a coordinated and timely government response. Without these, he warned, the people of the plain belt will remain trapped in an endless cycle of disaster and recovery.
“This isn’t a new problem. We’ve been suffering for far too long.
The government cannot let this remain buried in files and feasibility reports. I urge the Chief Minister to personally intervene and ensure swift action, so the people of this region can finally hope for a life of dignity,” Dr Kazi appealed.
As yet another monsoon looms, it remains to be seen if the government will finally act, or will these voices be drowned once again beneath rising waters.

Previous article
Nongpoh MLA bats for preservation of ancestral narratives and customs
Next article
‘Abused’ Khasi woman flies out of Nagpur, not to file FIR against employer

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

A car drifts during the ‘Indian Racing Festival’ organised by the Meghalaya Motorsport Society along with Assam Rifles Laitkor, on Saturday

A car drifts during the ‘Indian Racing Festival’ organised by the Meghalaya Motorsport Society along with Assam Rifles Laitkor, on...
MEGHALAYA

Rlys will not open floodgates of people, asserts Deputy CM

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 19: Amid increasing apprehensions over the proposed introduction of railway lines in Meghalaya, Deputy...
MEGHALAYA

Faithful gather for solemn ceremonies on Good Friday

Our Bureau SHILLONG/TURA, April 19: Christians across the state solemnly observed Good Friday, commemorating the sacrifice of Jesus Christ...
MEGHALAYA

Deborah Marak’s vehicle hits two scooters, flees

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 19: A vehicle belonging to former Deputy Chief Minister Deborah C Marak was involved...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

A car drifts during the ‘Indian Racing Festival’ organised by the Meghalaya Motorsport Society along with Assam Rifles Laitkor, on Saturday

MEGHALAYA 0
A car drifts during the ‘Indian Racing Festival’ organised...

Rlys will not open floodgates of people, asserts Deputy CM

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 19: Amid increasing apprehensions over...

Faithful gather for solemn ceremonies on Good Friday

MEGHALAYA 0
Our Bureau SHILLONG/TURA, April 19: Christians across the state solemnly...
Load more

Popular news

A car drifts during the ‘Indian Racing Festival’ organised by the Meghalaya Motorsport Society along with Assam Rifles Laitkor, on Saturday

MEGHALAYA 0
A car drifts during the ‘Indian Racing Festival’ organised...

Rlys will not open floodgates of people, asserts Deputy CM

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 19: Amid increasing apprehensions over...

Faithful gather for solemn ceremonies on Good Friday

MEGHALAYA 0
Our Bureau SHILLONG/TURA, April 19: Christians across the state solemnly...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge