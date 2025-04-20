Govt ‘apathy’ for flood-prone GH dubbed ‘alarming’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 19: The flood-battered plains of western Meghalaya continue to reel under devastation, with elected representatives now sounding the alarm over the state’s alleged persistent inaction.

Rajabala MLA Dr Mizanur Rahman Kazi has issued a sharp and emotionally charged appeal to the government, decrying the longstanding neglect of his constituency and surrounding areas in the face of recurring floods.

“My area is one of the worst affected by floods,” Dr Kazi reminded the Assembly, his voice echoing the anguish of thousands who endure the monsoon’s fury year after year. He recalled raising the issue during the last budget session, only to be met with routine assurances and paperwork that remains stuck in bureaucratic limbo.

“This problem must be addressed with urgency. It happens every year. The government needs to build embankments. The existing ones are broken, and even now, we’re told the matter is still at the DPR stage,” he said, his words heavy with frustration.

For the plains of Meghalaya — an agriculture-dependent region — these floods are not only a source of physical destruction but also a recurring blow to livelihoods. Fields are submerged, crops destroyed, and families pushed into cycles of debt and despair.

“Every year, our farmers suffer losses. The compensation, when it comes, is delayed and grossly inadequate compared to the actual damage,” Dr Kazi lamented.

His remarks struck a particularly raw nerve when he revealed that compensation dues from 2016 to 2019 were only cleared after his persistent questioning in the Assembly. Even then, he said, the aid fell far short of what was needed.

“The government must wake up to the reality of people’s suffering. It’s not just Rajabala; it’s Selsella, Phulbari, parts of Tikrikilla, and Mahendraganj. It affects lakhs of people. Yet, every session we talk about it, and every year, nothing changes,” he said.

Adding to the urgency, Dr Kazi called for a comprehensive flood management strategy — emphasising the need for embankments, an early warning system, public awareness campaigns, and above all, a coordinated and timely government response. Without these, he warned, the people of the plain belt will remain trapped in an endless cycle of disaster and recovery.

“This isn’t a new problem. We’ve been suffering for far too long.

The government cannot let this remain buried in files and feasibility reports. I urge the Chief Minister to personally intervene and ensure swift action, so the people of this region can finally hope for a life of dignity,” Dr Kazi appealed.

As yet another monsoon looms, it remains to be seen if the government will finally act, or will these voices be drowned once again beneath rising waters.