Conrad, team visit Miyagi Prefecture to elevate ties

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 19: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who is currently in Japan along with a high-level delegation met Japan’s Governor Yoshihiro Murai and members of the Miyagi Prefectural Assembly in Sendai, Japan, and held discussions centered on enhancing cooperation in tourism, culture, and education between Meghalaya and Miyagi Prefecture.

This meeting builds upon growing partnership between Meghalaya and Japan. In 2024, Meghalaya collaborated with Japan for the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival, introducing a Japan Zone that showcased Japanese culture and heritage. This initiative was inspired by the similarities between Meghalaya’s cherry blossoms and those in Japan, as noted by the Japanese Ambassador during his visit to the state.

Beyond cultural exchanges, Meghalaya has been proactive in fostering economic and educational ties with Japan. The state has initiated a program to train 3,000 nurses in Japanese language and healthcare skills, aiming to address Japan’s healthcare workforce gap. Currently, 50 nurses from Meghalaya are employed in Japan, with 500 more undergoing training.

In agriculture, Meghalaya has partnered with Japan’s Yats Corporation Company Ltd to promote Shiitake mushroom cultivation, enhancing farming techniques and boosting agricultural exports.

The high-level delegation includes Tourism and Arts and Culture Minister Paul Lyngdoh, Director of Tourism Cyril Diengdoh, Commissioner Secretary, Tourism department, Vijay Kumar D, and Commissioner and Secretary, Arts and Culture department, Frederick Kharkongor.