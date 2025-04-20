Sunday, April 20, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Conrad, team visit Miyagi Prefecture to elevate ties

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

By Our Reporter
SHILLONG, April 19: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who is currently in Japan along with a high-level delegation met Japan’s Governor Yoshihiro Murai and members of the Miyagi Prefectural Assembly in Sendai, Japan, and held discussions centered on enhancing cooperation in tourism, culture, and education between Meghalaya and Miyagi Prefecture.
This meeting builds upon growing partnership between Meghalaya and Japan. In 2024, Meghalaya collaborated with Japan for the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival, introducing a Japan Zone that showcased Japanese culture and heritage. This initiative was inspired by the similarities between Meghalaya’s cherry blossoms and those in Japan, as noted by the Japanese Ambassador during his visit to the state.
Beyond cultural exchanges, Meghalaya has been proactive in fostering economic and educational ties with Japan. The state has initiated a program to train 3,000 nurses in Japanese language and healthcare skills, aiming to address Japan’s healthcare workforce gap. Currently, 50 nurses from Meghalaya are employed in Japan, with 500 more undergoing training.
In agriculture, Meghalaya has partnered with Japan’s Yats Corporation Company Ltd to promote Shiitake mushroom cultivation, enhancing farming techniques and boosting agricultural exports.
The high-level delegation includes Tourism and Arts and Culture Minister Paul Lyngdoh, Director of Tourism Cyril Diengdoh, Commissioner Secretary, Tourism department, Vijay Kumar D, and Commissioner and Secretary, Arts and Culture department, Frederick Kharkongor.

Previous article
Accept consequences: Tynsong warns those against Aadhaar
Next article
Extortion slip: Police want FIR for action

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

A car drifts during the ‘Indian Racing Festival’ organised by the Meghalaya Motorsport Society along with Assam Rifles Laitkor, on Saturday

A car drifts during the ‘Indian Racing Festival’ organised by the Meghalaya Motorsport Society along with Assam Rifles Laitkor, on...
MEGHALAYA

Rlys will not open floodgates of people, asserts Deputy CM

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 19: Amid increasing apprehensions over the proposed introduction of railway lines in Meghalaya, Deputy...
MEGHALAYA

Faithful gather for solemn ceremonies on Good Friday

Our Bureau SHILLONG/TURA, April 19: Christians across the state solemnly observed Good Friday, commemorating the sacrifice of Jesus Christ...
MEGHALAYA

Deborah Marak’s vehicle hits two scooters, flees

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 19: A vehicle belonging to former Deputy Chief Minister Deborah C Marak was involved...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

A car drifts during the ‘Indian Racing Festival’ organised by the Meghalaya Motorsport Society along with Assam Rifles Laitkor, on Saturday

MEGHALAYA 0
A car drifts during the ‘Indian Racing Festival’ organised...

Rlys will not open floodgates of people, asserts Deputy CM

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 19: Amid increasing apprehensions over...

Faithful gather for solemn ceremonies on Good Friday

MEGHALAYA 0
Our Bureau SHILLONG/TURA, April 19: Christians across the state solemnly...
Load more

Popular news

A car drifts during the ‘Indian Racing Festival’ organised by the Meghalaya Motorsport Society along with Assam Rifles Laitkor, on Saturday

MEGHALAYA 0
A car drifts during the ‘Indian Racing Festival’ organised...

Rlys will not open floodgates of people, asserts Deputy CM

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 19: Amid increasing apprehensions over...

Faithful gather for solemn ceremonies on Good Friday

MEGHALAYA 0
Our Bureau SHILLONG/TURA, April 19: Christians across the state solemnly...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge