MEGHALAYA

Extortion slip: Police want FIR for action

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 19: The police have urged individuals who have received extortion notes from pressure groups to come forward and lodge a complaint so that the matter can be investigated.
A photograph, allegedly showing extortion notes which were reportedly issued by various pressure groups to non-tribal traders at Iewduh, has gone viral on social media.
Deputy Inspector General of Police (Eastern Range) Davis R Marak told the media the police have not received any formal complaint from anyone in this regard.
“It becomes a problem for us to register a case when people do not come forward. Those who have received these demand notes should come forward and lodge a complaint. We will take up a case,” he said.
The police had arrested the members of such groups in the past after receiving complaints. However, shopkeepers and traders usually do not come forward to lodge a complaint due to fear.
Earlier, the police had urged traders to share information about where and when these extortion notes were distributed. The police assured that their identity would not be disclosed.

