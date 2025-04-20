Deborah Marak’s vehicle hits two scooters, flees

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 19: A vehicle belonging to former Deputy Chief Minister Deborah C Marak was involved in a hit-and-run incident near Bawri Mansion in Dhankheti at around 10:30 PM on Thursday.

The vehicle (registration number ML-05-P-2414), reportedly driven by a temporary driver, struck two scooters before fleeing the scene. The first scooter (ML-05-V-5339) was ridden by Lamjingshai Kupar Nongbet of Mawlai Mawroh, while the second (ML-05R-8515) was ridden by Asif Wahlang of Laban. Both scooters had pillion riders.

According to East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem, the accident occurred as the scooters were traveling from Malki towards Dhankheti. While attempting to turn right towards Malki Law College, they were hit head-on by the vehicle, which was being driven recklessly by an unidentified individual coming from the opposite direction. The driver fled the scene immediately after the collision. Both scooters were extensively damaged, and all four individuals — the two riders and their pillion passengers — sustained injuries. They were transported to Woodland Hospital and Civil Hospital Shillong (CHS) by a 108 ambulance and a Good Samaritan, the SP said.

He further informed that Lamjingshai Kupar Nongbet remains in the ICU at Woodland Hospital, while Sandy Nongbet has been admitted to CHS.

The offending vehicle was later intercepted by members of the public near Pine Mount School, opposite the BSNL office, and has since been seized by Shillong Traffic Police.

According to the SP, the owner of the vehicle informed police that it was being driven by a temporary driver, who is currently in Williamnagar and is expected to report to the police on Sunday.

FIRs have been filed, and an investigation is under way to establish the full facts and initiate necessary legal action.