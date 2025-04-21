BJP-led NDA to sweep panchayat polls, predicts Assam minister

GUWAHATI, April 21: Assam minister Pijush Hazarika on Monday predicted that the BJP-led NDA would ride on “its performance and the absence of a strong Opposition” to sweep the two-phase panchayat elections to be held across the state early next month.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Hazarika expressed confidence that the electorate would vote for the NDA alliance “given the work the ruling party has done over the years and the absence of a credible Opposition” in the fray.

“There is no strong Opposition in Assam. The Congress has been decimated and its presence as a contender is now limited to a few pockets,” the minister stated.

A total of 348 seats in the panchayat system in Assam have been decided uncontested with the BJP-led NDA securing 325 of them, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had claimed on Friday.

Polling for the three-tier panchayat system is scheduled to be held in two phases — on May 2 and May 7, 2025.

Earlier, Hazarika held a special meeting with the officials of the panchayat election management committee at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan here and discussed several key issues concerning the upcoming panchayat elections.

“Panchayat elections are pivotal for the progress of our rural communities. We are committed to ensuring the victory of the NDA alliance candidates and accelerating grassroots development. In this regard, the panchayat election management office has been inaugurated at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan,” the minister took to social media to inform.

As it is, the Assam Pradesh BJP on Sunday launched an intensive statewide panchayat election campaign with a strategic focus on empowering grassroots governance.

The party has activated a comprehensive outreach programme encompassing district-level rallies, door-to-door canvassing, public assemblies and direct community engagement initiatives.

An official communiqué from the BJP Assam headquarters stated that the party is set to hold over a hundred public meetings and mass gatherings across various districts and Zila Parishad constituencies in the days ahead. The efforts are aimed at disseminating the BJP’s vision and core commitments among the electorate.

The campaign will witness the participation of several senior leaders including chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma; state president and Member of Parliament Dilip Saikia; Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal; along with other ministers, MPs and MLAs from across the state.