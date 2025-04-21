Panchayat polls: Alliance accuses BJP of misusing power to intimidate Opp

Monday, April 21, 2025
GUWAHATI, April 21: Opposition alliance ‘Asom Sanmilita Morcha’ has accused the BJP-led government in Assam of misusing administrative power to weaken and silence the Opposition during the panchayat election process.

In a statement issued on Monday, Opposition alliance chief and MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan along with general secretary, as well as Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, alleged that the BJP government in Assam “used” police in various parts of the state to obstruct the election-related activities of Opposition candidates.

The Opposition alliance leaders claimed that ever since the announcement of the schedule for next month’s panchayat elections, the BJP has been trying to influence Opposition candidates through threats and intimidation.

“In several areas, BJP leaders allegedly resorted to unethical tactics — such as threatening to withdraw government benefits like the Orunodoi scheme, dismantling roads constructed with public funds, or reclaiming financial grants previously extended to temples and naamghars —to prevent Opposition candidates from filing nominations,” the leaders stated.

“Despite such threats, when candidates went ahead and filed nominations, many of them reportedly faced pressure to withdraw their candidacy,” they stated.

The alliance leaders further alleged that police were deployed to harass candidates and their family members by registering false cases in order to keep them away from the electoral contest.

“Even now, during the election campaigns, intimidation tactics are allegedly being used to influence both Opposition candidates and voters, thereby undermining the transparency and neutrality of the entire electoral process,” they alleged.

Strongly condemning the “unconstitutional and anti-democratic actions” by the BJP and the state government, Bhuyan and Gogoi said the misuse of power to suppress the Opposition is unfortunate and dangerous for democracy. They warned the ruling party and the government to refrain from such undemocratic practices.

The leaders also brought the matter to the attention of the State Election Commission, stating that many of these illegal activities have already been reported in the media.

They urged the Commission to take immediate action, emphasising that the integrity and impartiality of the Commission are essential for ensuring free and fair elections.

 

