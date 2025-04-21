Jennifer Aniston opens up about her fear of flying

Actor Jennifer Aniston recently revealed that she has an extreme fear of flying, but has found ways to manage her anxiety!

According to E! News, in a recent interview, the 56-year-old actress, known for her roles in Friends, shared that she has been using hypnosis and meditation to combat her nerves.

Aniston explained that she has been doing hypnosis to help her overcome her fear of flying. As part of the hypnosis process, she was required to remove her superstitions, which included tapping the outside of the plane with her right palm and stepping onto the plane with her right foot.

“But I have been doing some hypnosis lately, and one of the requirements is to remove all of those superstitions,” she said, adding, “I have not been doing the right hand, right foot and now it’s shockingly good!” as quoted by E! News.

Aniston also shared what helps her calm her anxiety while flying. “Plugging into a good meditation can get you through,” she said. (ANI)