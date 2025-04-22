B’luru road rage case: After new CCTV emerges, biker gets bail

Bengaluru, April 22: In a road rage incident involving an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer here, the arrested biker, a call centre employee named Vikas Kumar, was released on station bail from the Byappanahalli police station.

Vikas Kumar was arrested following a complaint filed by Squadron Leader Madhumita Das, the wife of the accused Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose. However, after CCTV footage surfaced showing Shiladitya Bose overpowering the bike rider, as well as kicking and punching him, the police released Vikas Kumar on station bail.

Commenting on the developments, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda stated on Tuesday that police investigations have revealed that the claims made on social media are false. “The police have registered both a complaint and a counter-complaint in the case. There was an argument between a bike rider and the officer. The officer’s wife was driving the car. During the argument, her husband intervened. In one complaint, the officer’s wife alleged that the bike rider attacked her husband and damaged their car,” Dayananda said.

“In the counter-complaint, the bike rider alleged that the officer assaulted him repeatedly, strangled him, and threw away his keys and mobile phone. The case is being investigated, and if any arrest is necessary, it will be made,” the Commissioner added.

He also said the police gathered information from social media regarding the incident and registered the case after contacting the Wing Commander’s wife. When asked about the Wing Commander giving the incident a Kannada versus Hindi language twist — leading to confusion — the Police Commissioner said, “Investigations have shown that the claims made on social media are not true.

Since the matter is under investigation, further details cannot be disclosed.” Meanwhile, a team of Defence officers visited the Byappanahalli police station in Bengaluru and collected details about the incident. The Byappanahalli police, who are investigating the case, have also visited the scene of the incident and recorded statements from eyewitnesses.

Sources said the eyewitnesses told police that despite Squadron Leader Madhumita Das pleading with her husband, Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose, to stop the assault, he ignored her and continued to beat the bike rider brutally. Earlier, Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose released a video on Monday, in which he claimed that an atrocious incident had taken place when he had a flight to catch in the morning as he was heading to Kolkata.

“My father needed to be admitted to the hospital for surgery. My wife Madhumita was driving me around 6.30 a.m. to drop me at the bus stop,” he said. “Suddenly, from the right side, a bike came and stopped in front of our car. I will share the dash cam video too. He parked his bike, stood in front of our car wearing a helmet, holding his keys, and started saying things in Kannada about ‘you DRDO people’. When he saw my wife driving, he came to my side and started arguing,” the officer stated.

“Suddenly, he punched me with his keys. I didn’t realise what had happened. I tried to open the door and get out. I pushed him away and then, in an attempt to leave the area, I threw away his bike and returned to the car. Suddenly, he came with something and began hitting me again. He picked up a stone and tried to break my car’s glass. Using the same stone, he hit me on the head,” he said.

“What shocked me was that local people — Kannada-speaking elders — were watching. Some told the bike rider he was wrong and should leave. But many of them, locals, supported him. They held my hand. That guy even bit me,” the Wing Commander alleged. “It’s atrocious. I am stronger and more powerful; I could have done anything to him. He came prepared, with keys in hand, wearing a helmet, clearly wanting to escalate the situation. God knows what would have happened if my wife had been alone. I’m very worried now because my wife and child are still alone in Bengaluru,” he claimed.

“This happened in the heart of the city, in the DRDO area. I believe the authorities will take action. I have the vehicle number. I lost many things. But the main concern is my wife and child, who are alone in Bengaluru,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, Jyothi, the mother of bike rider Vikas Kumar, stated on Tuesday that it is unfair for the IAF officers to commit such acts of violence. “It is not fair for the officers to assault my son like this. I demand the arrest of the accused,” she said.

The Bengaluru Police lodged an FIR against the IAF officer on Tuesday in connection with a road rage incident involving him and a bike rider. The case was registered under the jurisdiction of the Byappanahalli police station.

The FIR has been filed against Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose. Earlier, the bike rider, Vikas Kumar, was arrested in connection with the case. The incident came to light after Bose uploaded a video on social media claiming he was attacked by a local youth for not speaking in Kannada.

However, later CCTV footage revealed Bose overpowering the bike rider. The FIR has been filed under BNS Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 304 (snatching forcefully), 324 (mischief), and 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace).

IANS