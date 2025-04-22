Tuesday, April 22, 2025
BIS offers internships for 500 students

By: Agencies

New Delhi, April 22: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has announced internship opportunities for 500 students from its partner institutions in the field of standardisation for 2025-26, according to a Ministry of Consumer Affairs statement issued on Tuesday.

The internships will be offered to students enrolled in 4-year degree courses, 5-year integrated degree courses, postgraduate degrees, and diploma programmes. The 8-week internship will include pre-standardisation work in two key industries, QCO (Quality Control Order) compliance surveys in collaboration with BIS offices, and site visits to large-scale units, MSMEs and laboratories, the statement said.

Students will undertake detailed studies on manufacturing and testing processes, raw materials, in-process controls, and other aspects of product quality and conformity assessment. The annual convention of BIS Standardisation Chairs and Nodal Faculty of MoU Partner Institutions, held recently, has also incorporated standardisation modules into the curriculum of 15 institutes, while more than 130 research and development projects have been commissioned.

Over 50 institutions have established BIS Corners and Academic Dashboards, and a total of 198 Standards Clubs have been formed across 52 institutes. BIS Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari said that this partnership is a shared national mission to embed a culture of quality and standardisation across academia.

Deputy Director General, Standardisation, Rajeev Sharma encouraged institutions to foster action-oriented collaborations and contribute actively to the country’s quality ecosystem. The convention hosted technical sessions on curriculum integration, standards formulation, student engagement through Standards Clubs, and other promotional activities. In an open house discussion, partner institutions shared best practices and innovative models for academic collaboration.

The event concluded with a collective resolve to strengthen the culture of standardisation across Indian academia, empowering students and faculty to meaningfully engage with national and global quality systems, the statement added. Representatives from 58 partner institutes participated in the convention. Five institutions— IIT Roorkee, SSEC Chennai, NIT Jalandhar, SVCE Chennai, and PSNACET Dindigul—were felicitated for their exceptional performance in BIS-related activities as per the MoU.

IANS

Manipur Police recover 75 stolen vehicles in 5 days
B’luru road rage case: After new CCTV emerges, biker gets bail

