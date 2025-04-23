Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Body of missing girl from NGH found in Assam

By: From Our Correspondent

Resubelpara, April 22: The body of a woman from North Garo Hills who went missing on April 19 was found near a water body at Damra in Assam’s Goalpara district.
The girl, who hailed from the district, was reported missing in the Mendipathar police station and a search was on for her.
Locals found the body near a water body and informed the Damra Outpost.
“There is a blunt force injury to the head and we are awaiting a post-mortem report to confirm the cause of death. We will be able to provide more details once all information is available. The girl has been confirmed to be the same one who went missing this past week,” North Garo Hills SP, Swapnil Pawar said.
Police have not ruled out sexual assault and murder, and are waiting for the report for confirmation.

