MEGHALAYA

Violations galore in NST land acquisition, finds RTI

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 22: Documents received through Right to Information (RTI) have exposed serious violations of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RFCTLARR) Act, 2013, in connection with the acquisition of 1,722.71 acres for the New Shillong Township (NST) project.
RTI activist Napoleon S Mawphniang has filed a formal complaint with top state authorities, alleging that the Urban Affairs Department bypassed crucial legal procedures in the land acquisition process.
The complaint has been submitted to Governor CH Vijayashankar, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister and Urban Affairs Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, Law Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, and Chief Secretary DP Wahlang.
Mawphniang highlighted systemic failures revealed through the RTI findings.
Despite the repeal of the colonial-era Land Acquisition Act of 1894, he noted that compensation was still calculated using its outdated framework, invalidating the legitimacy of the process. Furthermore, the RTI response indicated “Nil” under the section for “legal provisions invoked”, raising serious questions about the legality of the acquisition.
The activist also criticised the New Shillong Township Development Agency for claiming that no environmental clearance was required, despite the acquisition covering approximately 697 hectares, significantly surpassing the 20-hectare threshold that mandates an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).
“No provisions were made for the 33 affected landowners, directly violating Chapter V of the RFCTLARR Act. These aren’t just technical lapses; they reflect a deeper failure in democratic governance and pose a threat to Meghalaya’s ecological and social integrity,” Mawphniang said.
Citing RTI documents received on March 22, he called the evidence “irrefutable” and demanded immediate action.
He urged the state to suspend all ongoing land acquisitions pending judicial review, recalculate compensation according to the current laws, and establish a Special Investigation Team to probe possible corruption.
The RTI activist appealed to citizens and civil society organisations to stand up against these violations.
“The NST project must move forward only with full legal compliance, environmental protections, and respect for indigenous rights,” he added.

