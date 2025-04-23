GH group objects to non-Garo MPSC head

TURA, April 22: The A’chik State Peoples’ Front (ASPF) has resented the state government’s decision to once again appoint a non-Garo as the Chairperson of the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC).

The organisation expressed its objection to and dismay over the decision to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Outgoing PWD Chief Engineer, Dawhoi Langstang, was appointed as the Chairman of the MPSC with effect from the date he assumes charge.

“This move raises serious questions about the state’s commitment to equitable representation and the spirit of the Reservation Policy of 1972. This policy, which forms the bedrock of inclusivity in the state, categorises the indigenous population into two primary groups – Khasi-Jaintia and Garo – each allocated 40% representation in public services and appointments,” ASPF secretary Bernita Marak said on Tuesday.

“The principle of fair rotation, though not codified, has been widely recognised and informally upheld in the appointment of the MPSC Chairperson, as a means to reflect the demographic diversity of our state in high offices,” she said.

She stated that this principle is already in place in the appointment of MPSC, where two members are typically drawn from the Khasi-Jaintia community and two from the Garo community, in line with the Reservation Policy.

“It is, therefore, only logical and just that the same principle should govern the selection of the Chairperson, ensuring balanced representation at the highest level of this constitutional body. The growing tendency to blur the established binary of Khasi-Jaintia and Garo by introducing an artificial three-way classification is alarming,” Marak said.

“Such revisionism not only contradicts the clear framework of the 1972 policy, but also appears to be a deliberate strategy to rationalise disproportionate appointments,” she added while stating the need to “resist such manipulations” that could erode trust and deepen divisions.

The ASPF said a review of past appointments clearly indicates that the Khasi-Jaintia community has held the MPSC chairmanship nine times, whereas the Garo community held the position seven times.

“This pattern shows an emerging imbalance that must not be allowed to widen. A fresh appointment from the same community as the outgoing Chairperson will further skew this ratio and send a demoralising signal to the Garo people – that their rightful claim to constitutional representation can be disregarded,” Marak said.

Highlighting the observation of the High Court of Meghalaya in 2022 that a deviation from roster-based appointments could lead to “nepotism, arbitrariness, and subversions”, the ASPF felt that the court’s warning should guide all such decisions, including constitutional appointments like that of the MPSC Chairperson.

“We maintain that the chairmanship of the MPSC must now rightfully go to a member of the Garo community. To do otherwise would be a direct affront to the ideals of equity and justice that underpin Meghalaya’s formation and governance. We are confident that your leadership will uphold the integrity of this principle,” Marak stated, adding that the ASPF might take legal action if its demand for the rights of the people of the Garo Hills is not met.