Requiem Mass held for Pope Francis; condolences pour in

CM to attend Pope’s funeral in Vatican City on Saturday

SHILLONG/TURA, April 22: A Requiem Mass was held at the Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians on Tuesday evening in solemn remembrance of Pope Francis, whose passing has left a deep void in the hearts of the faithful across the globe.

Priests, religious, and faithful from across the Archdiocese gathered to pay their final respects to the Holy Father, known for his humility, compassion, and unwavering commitment to the poor and marginalised.

The Mass was marked by hymns, prayers, and moments of silent reflection, as mourners offered prayers for the eternal repose of Pope Francis. In line with liturgical tradition during the Sede Vacante, his name was respectfully omitted from the Eucharistic Prayer.

Church bells tolled in parishes throughout the city, and a portrait of the late Pontiff was placed at the cathedral altar, surrounded by candles and floral tributes. All Catholic institutions across the city remained closed on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will attend the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican City on Saturday, an official said on Tuesday.

“The chief minister has reached New Delhi. He is on his way to attend the funeral service of the Pope,” the official said.

Meghalaya is observing a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect for Pope Francis.

Christian forum condoles Pope’s demise

The Khasi Jaintia Christian Leaders Forum (KJCLF) has expressed grief and extended condolences to the Catholic community in Meghalaya and throughout the world over the loss of a great leader of the Church.

“Under his leadership, significant achievements have been realised. His life and ministry have tremendously impacted, from small groups and congregations to global communities – religious and secular,” KJCLF said in a statement.

The Forum said on the pan-ecumenical canvas, historic events have been achieved by Pope Francis in his engagements with leaders of different Christian traditions. From the beginning of his Papal pilgrimage, with humility and courage, Pope Francis has interacted with Patriarchs of the Churches from different Patriarchates of the Orthodox Churches, with Popes of the Coptic Churches and leaders of the Reformed and other Episcopal Churches.

“As a pilgrim on earth, Pope Francis is also known as an apostle of the margins as he advocated for the rights of tribals, islanders, indigenous and migrant communities. This global Servant of the Lord will be greatly missed by one and all. May the examples of tolerance, concern for the poor and the minors in society, respect, love and humility be emulated by all the faithful of different societies in the world today,” the Forum said.

Tura Bishop condoles Pope’s demise

Auxiliary Bishop of Tura Jose Chirackal also expressed condolences.

In a communiqué, he said, “As you already know, our beloved Holy Father Pope Francis was called to his eternal reward on April 21 at 11.05 AM Indian time. The Universal church has entered into a period of 9 days of mourning. After having consulted Bishop of Tura Rev Andrew Marak and as suggested by CBCI and CCBI, it is decided that in our diocese too, there shall be 9 days of mourning. During the 9-day mourning period, all the Catholic institutions and parishes are requested to hold special Masses and prayers for the repose of the soul of the late Holy Father.”

“For the priests, religious and lay Faithful of Tura, a special Requiem Mass will be held in Sacred Heart Shrine at 5.30 PM, April 24. All are kindly requested to attend this special Mass and pray for the departed soul,” the communiqué said.

It added, “A holiday can be given on the funeral day…As we thank God for the papacy of Pope Francis and mourn his death, let us also resolve to cherish his good memory, follow his teachings and emulate his good example especially of promoting universal brotherhood and peace and care for nature and the less privileged in society.”