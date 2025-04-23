Wednesday, April 23, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Kashmir erupts in protests against Pahalgam killings, tourism likely to be hit

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Srinagar, April 23: In a strong display of unity and collective grief, Kashmir Valley on Wednesday erupted in protests against the Pahalgam killings. The protests and shutdown marked the first Valley-wide complete shutdown against terrorism in over 35 years, with people from all walks of life taking to the streets to denounce the bloodshed.

Civil society members, traders’ federation, transport association, staff members from government offices, and citizens gathered and participated in a protest march condemning the tragic killing of tourists.

A march was taken out, which witnessed massive public participation with people from all walks of life gathered in solidarity, holding placards and banners expressing their anguish and support for the victims and their families.

The protestors urged the authorities to swiftly identify and bring to justice those responsible for the heinous act, and demanded stringent action under the full ambit of the law, ensuring such acts of violence are met with zero tolerance.

The march stood as a powerful testament of Kashmiris standing against violence and their unwavering commitment to peace, justice, and communal harmony. Meanwhile, the attack on tourists has also been widely condemned across all the schools of Kashmir, and in this connection, condolence meetings and special prayers were offered in favour of all the deceased tourists during the morning assemblies.

A divisional-level condolence meet was held in the conference hall of the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir. The attack is also likely to affect the tourism-based local economy, which has been gaining momentum in the last few years. Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday that J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has conveyed to him that Kashmir’s economy has collapsed following the Pahalgam terror attack.

“The summer season has just begun, and this is the time when tourists start visiting the region. Tourism is also the biggest source of income for J&amp;K, especially Kashmir. They depend entirely on tourism income. Omar Abdullah told me that this year’s economy has collapsed. He also said that tourism is their main source of livelihood and that they are devastated by this attack,” said the Congress President, addressing a press conference at the Congress Headquarters in Bengaluru.

At least 26 tourists were killed on Tuesday after gunmen opened fire on innocent civilians in Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir. According to eyewitness accounts, a group of heavily armed terrorists emerged from the nearby forests and opened indiscriminate fire on civilians, most of whom were tourists.

Baisran is a small meadow three to four km from the Pahalgam market, and tourists take horses to reach the place as there is no motorable road to it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday morning after cutting his Saudi Arabia trip short due to the terror attack.

He had a brief meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at the airport. PM Modi strongly condemned the terror attack on Tuesday, stating that the guilty will be brought to justice and reaffirming India’s “unshakable” resolve to fight terrorism.

IANS

Previous article
DoNER Minister stresses on multimodal connectivity within NE region, across border
Next article
Countries and organisations unite in condemning ghastly Pahalgam terror attack

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Pahalgam terror attack: India toughens posture against Pak

  New Delhi, April 23: In the wake of the dastardly killing of 26 tourists at Pahalgam in J-K...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya Assembly Estimate Committee hosts interaction with Jharkhand counterparts

Shillong, 23 April: The Estimates Committee of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, under the chairmanship of  Mayralborn Syviem, MLA...
INTERNATIONAL

Countries and organisations unite in condemning ghastly Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi, April 23: Several Muslim nations and organisations continue to condemn and reject terrorism in all its...
NATIONAL

DoNER Minister stresses on multimodal connectivity within NE region, across border

New Delhi/Aizawl, April 23: Union Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Pahalgam terror attack: India toughens posture against Pak

INTERNATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, April 23: In the wake of the...

Meghalaya Assembly Estimate Committee hosts interaction with Jharkhand counterparts

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, 23 April: The Estimates Committee of the Meghalaya...

Countries and organisations unite in condemning ghastly Pahalgam terror attack

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 23: Several Muslim nations and organisations...
Load more

Popular news

Pahalgam terror attack: India toughens posture against Pak

INTERNATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, April 23: In the wake of the...

Meghalaya Assembly Estimate Committee hosts interaction with Jharkhand counterparts

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, 23 April: The Estimates Committee of the Meghalaya...

Countries and organisations unite in condemning ghastly Pahalgam terror attack

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 23: Several Muslim nations and organisations...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge