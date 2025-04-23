Meghalaya draws a blank in UPSC CSE

SHILLONG, April 22: As has been the norm, none from Meghalaya have cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) for the 2024 exam cycle. The same was confirmed by the Director of Meghalaya Administrative Training Institute.

Shakti Dubey from Prayagraj secured Rank 1 in the UPSC CSE 2024 while Harshita Goyal from Haryana secured Rank 2.

Isawanda Laloo and Daribha Lyndem were the last locals to clear the exam from Meghalaya in 2012. Swapnil Bhattacharya cleared the exams in 2023, the last person from the state to do so.