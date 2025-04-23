Wednesday, April 23, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya draws a blank in UPSC CSE

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 22: As has been the norm, none from Meghalaya have cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) for the 2024 exam cycle. The same was confirmed by the Director of Meghalaya Administrative Training Institute.
Shakti Dubey from Prayagraj secured Rank 1 in the UPSC CSE 2024 while Harshita Goyal from Haryana secured Rank 2.
Isawanda Laloo and Daribha Lyndem were the last locals to clear the exam from Meghalaya in 2012. Swapnil Bhattacharya cleared the exams in 2023, the last person from the state to do so.

MEGHALAYA

NEIGRIHMS seeks CAPF security cover

SHILLONG, April 22: The North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) has urgently...
MEGHALAYA

Militant leader from Manipur held in Ri-Bhoi

SHILLONG, April 22: A self-styled finance secretary of the outlawed militant group Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group)...
MEGHALAYA

Violations galore in NST land acquisition, finds RTI

SHILLONG, April 22: Documents received through Right to Information (RTI) have exposed serious violations of the Right to...
MEGHALAYA

Body of missing girl from NGH found in Assam

Resubelpara, April 22: The body of a woman from North Garo Hills who went missing on April 19...

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri.

