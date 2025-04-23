Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Militant leader from Manipur held in Ri-Bhoi

SHILLONG, April 22: A self-styled finance secretary of the outlawed militant group Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) of Manipur was arrested from his hideout in Ri-Bhoi district, police said on Tuesday.
Acting on the information received, a counter insurgency raid was conducted at the Byrnihat area of the district close to the interstate border with Assam on Monday night.
During the raid, one Khundongbam Herojit Meitei was apprehended from a house he had rented in the area, Ri-Bhoi Senior Superintendent of Police Vivekananda Singh Rathore said.
Two mobile phones and other incriminating materials were seized from his possession, following which he was arrested, Rathore said.
According to the SP, during interrogation, Herojit admitted that he is a member of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-PWG) militant group which terrorised Manipur citizens during the 2023 violence and he has been collecting money on behalf of the outfit.
Rathore said, prima facie Herojit was hiding in the Assam-Meghalaya border to avoid getting arrested by the security forces which are presently taking strict action on various militant organisations involved in creating law and order problems in Manipur.
He is also suspected of being involved in criminal conspiracy with Myanmar and Nepal-based armed organisations to terrorise India, the SP said, adding that a case has been registered at Nongpoh police station. (PTI)

