NEIGRIHMS seeks CAPF security cover

SHILLONG, April 22: The North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) has urgently appealed for the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel at key and vulnerable locations within the institute following a recent security breach.

In a letter addressed to the Joint Secretary of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, NEIGRIHMS Deputy Director (Administration), Pawan Deep, emphasized the need for CAPF to strengthen existing security arrangements.

He stated that the presence of CAPF personnel would significantly enhance safety, deter potential threats, and ensure smooth functioning of the institute.

“The urgency of the situation demands immediate attention and deployment of CAPF personnel to safeguard the Institute,” he stated.

Pawan Deep referred to an earlier communication on April 9, which discussed the appointment of nursing officers at NEIGRIHMS in a female-to-male ratio of 80:20.

He highlighted that the institute had received objections to this recruitment policy from two local organizations — the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) and the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU).

According to the letter, the HYC submitted a formal protest on March 24 against the institute’s recruitment advertisement published on January 22, 2025. The organisation issued a seven-day ultimatum. However, due to fiscal year-end processes, public holidays, and the time required to gather supporting documents, the institute was able to issue a formal response only on April 4.

The same day, around 50 to 100 individuals, including HYC members, forcefully entered the Administrative Block of NEIGRIHMS, raised slogans, and compelled staff members to vacate their offices. Pawan Deep noted that their entry was unauthorised and took place despite attempts by security personnel to prevent it.

The intruders reportedly ignored access protocols, overpowered guards, and forcibly entered the Director’s office.

They then asked the Director to meet them outside, locked the Administration Block’s entrance, and attempted to seal off the building’s main gate. They also moved through several departments, pressuring staff to leave their workplaces.

An FIR has since been filed against HYC at the nearest police station.

He also mentioned that the Chief Security Officer of NEIGRIHMS confirmed that this was not an isolated event, as similar disturbances by HYC and other groups have taken place in the past. Comparable incidents have also been reported at other central institutions in the region, reflecting a broader pattern of security challenges, Pawan Deep said.

He further stated that most of the current security personnel are outsourced, unarmed, and lack the specialized training necessary to handle such high-risk confrontations.

According to him, this poses a serious threat to the safety of institute staff, officers, visitors, and infrastructure.