Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Nepal’s Oli calls PM Modi, strongly condemns heinous terror attack in Pahalgam

By: Agencies

Kathmandu, April 23: Prime Minister of Nepal K P Sharma Oli called PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday to strongly condemn the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district and extend his condolences on the loss of precious lives.

Oli termed the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir as “heinous” and spoke in detail with Prime Minister Modi on the issue. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi also conveyed his condolences on the death of a young Nepali national in the terror attack, and underlined that India remains committed to bringing the perpetrators of the brutal terror attack to justice.

“India and Nepal stand together in the fight against terrorism,” the MEA stated. Both leaders had recently met on the sidelines of the 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok with Oli describing the meeting as “extremely fruitful and positive” discussions.

Nepal is considered a priority partner of India under the ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and the meeting continued the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries with both leaders reaffirming the commitment to continue to work towards further deepening the multifaceted bilateral partnership.

The brutal assault, which has resulted in the death of more than dozen tourists and left several others critically injured, unfolded on Tuesday in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, where heavily armed terrorists emerged from the surrounding dense forests and opened indiscriminate fire on tourists.

The attack has been described as one of the most horrific in the region in recent memory. According to initial Intelligence reports, Pakistan-based terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack, although official confirmation is awaited.

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir remain on a high alert following Tuesday’s gruesome attack. Security has been tightened at all vulnerable spots, and additional forces have been deployed across the Valley.

IANS

