Thursday, April 24, 2025
NATIONAL

Assam BJP demands exemplary action against terrorism

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Guwahati, April 24: The Assam BJP has, in the wake of the gruesome attack on tourists in Pahalgam, demanded exemplary action against terrorism.

Reacting strongly to the attack, Assam BJP president and Member of Parliament, Dilip Saikia, expressed deep anguish, while stating that the barbaric attack has plunged the entire nation into mourning and stunned the global community.

“The Pahalgam incident, in contrast to the conventional definition of terrorism, has introduced a new and horrifying dimension to terrorist activities. To fully implement the zero-tolerance policy against terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is crucial to eradicate all forms of terrorism completely,” Saikia stated.

“Typically, we understand terrorism as the indiscriminate killing of innocents through gunfire, bombings, and chaos. However, the Pahalgam incident has revealed a more targeted and communal character of terrorism. The attack on April 22 was not merely the killing of a few tourists — it was a fierce assault on Indian civilisation, culture and the Sanatan system,” he said.

“Unfortunately, some individuals within our country continue to justify such tendencies. Certain so-called intellectuals, who claim to be secular and left-liberal, have consistently vilified the Sanatan system while indirectly encouraging terrorism,” Saikia said.

The state BJP president further expressed his dismay, pointing out how such intellectuals have shown sympathy towards terrorists — from Afzal Guru, the mastermind of the attack on Parliament, to Burhan Wani, who incited violence in Kashmir. “These individuals’ conduct has contributed to terrorism evolving in newer and more dangerous forms,” he said.

“The Opposition parties, in the name of opposing the BJP, have begun to defame the country and its cultural ethos — this behavior is condemnable. It is this very conduct of Opposition parties that emboldens separatists and terrorists,” the state BJP chief said.

In touch with other CMs on harassment of Kashmiris: Omar Abdullah
Panchayat polls: AJP unveils manifesto; vows grassroots democracy

