Thursday, April 24, 2025
In touch with other CMs on harassment of Kashmiris: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, April 24: J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Thursday that he is in touch with state governments where harassment of Kashmiris is being reported in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. “The J&K government is in touch with the governments of the states where these reports are originating from. I’m also in touch with other Chief Ministers in these states and have requested they take extra care,” he wrote on X.

The Chief Minister was responding to a post by ruling National Conference (NC) spokesperson, Imran Nabi Dar, seeking the Chief Minister’s intervention after videos of Kashmiris being harassed emerged on social media.

“Numerous videos showing Kashmiri students nationwide terrified for their safety are being widely shared on social media. Requesting @CM_JnK @OmarAbdullah sb to immediately intervene and speak to his counterparts across the country,” Dar said in his post on X. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a powerful warning to the “enemies” of the nation, stating that India will “identify, trace, and punish” every terrorist and their supporters, pursuing them to the “ends of the Earth.”

PM Modi said that the nation is united in expressing grief for the victims who lost their lives in the cowardly act of terror. “This attack was not only on the unarmed tourists, but the enemies of the nation have dared to attack the soul of India. I would like to make it clear that those who have carried out this terrorist attack and those who have planned it will get a bigger punishment than they can imagine. We will punish them,” said the Prime Minister.

“I tell the entire world — India will identify, trace and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth. India’s spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us,” said PM Modi.

At least 26 tourists were killed on Tuesday after gunmen opened fire on innocent civilians in Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir. According to eyewitness accounts, a group of heavily armed terrorists emerged from the nearby forests and opened indiscriminate fire on civilians, most of whom were tourists.

Baisran is a small meadow three to four km from the Pahalgam market, and tourists take horses to reach the place as there is no motorable road to it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday morning after cutting his Saudi Arabia trip short due to the terror attack.

He had a brief meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at the airport. PM Modi strongly condemned the terror attack on Tuesday, stating that the guilty will be brought to justice and reaffirming India’s “unshakable” resolve to fight terrorism.

IANS

Pakistan holds high-level security meeting, terms IWT suspension an 'act of war'
Assam BJP demands exemplary action against terrorism

