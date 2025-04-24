Panchayat polls: AJP unveils manifesto; vows grassroots democracy

GUWAHATI, April 23: Regional party Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Wednesday unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming panchayat elections in the state, pledging a comprehensive vision for grassroots empowerment, transparency, local economic development and cultural preservation.

AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan released the manifesto during a media conference, outlining a nine-point agenda focusing on the core principles of decentralisation, participatory governance and inclusive growth.

The manifesto pledged to empower the Gram Sabhas as the ultimate decision-making authority in rural development, ensuring panchayats receive direct access to budgets, planning authority, and control over local services like education, healthcare, water, and sanitation.

It promised to ensure mandatory monthly Gram Sabha meetings, real-time online access to Panchayat budgets and schemes, install display boards at panchayat offices, and form community monitoring committees.

The party further vowed to promote traditional and local products including handloom, handicrafts, dairy, poultry, and ethnic foods. It promised to facilitate bank loans and skill training for local entrepreneurs.

The manifesto also includes plans for panchayat-level farmer advisory councils, promotion of organic farming, and panchayat-led paddy procurement systems to ensure fair prices and market access for farmers.

The party also promised 50 percent representation of women and youths in all panchayat committees, formation of National Service Volunteer Groups in every village, and training programs on digital literacy and entrepreneurship.

AJP proposed to bring government schools, health centres, and Anganwadi services under panchayat supervision and introduce “nutrition gardens” in schools to ensure food security for children.

The manifesto emphasised people-centric planning of roads, drainage, and drinking water systems, along with large-scale tree plantation drives and environmental awareness campaigns under the “Green Village Mission.”

Special initiatives have been proposed to preserve Assamese and indigenous languages such as Mising, Bodo, Karbi, Dimasa, Rabha and Tiwa.

Besides, the party leadership pledged to strengthen legal and financial autonomy of panchayats while urging voters to support the party’s vision of building a self-reliant, transparent, and culturally vibrant rural Assam.