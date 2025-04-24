Thursday, April 24, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Hit-and-run case: Deborah’s son surrenders

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

By Our Reporter

Shillong, April 23: Ruchir Marak, son of former Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Deborah Marak, surrendered at Laitumkhrah police station in connection with a hit-and-run incident near Bawri Mansion in Dhankheti on April 17.
East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem on Wednesday confirmed that Ruchir was driving the vehicle (ML05 P 2414) when it struck two scooters and fled the scene.
Marak was arrested after voluntarily appearing at the Laitumkhrah police station. Later, he was granted bail.
Four persons sustained injuries in the accident. The vehicle was intercepted by some people near Pine Mount School, opposite to the BSNL office.

Previous article
Govt allays fear over ecotourism project in Ri-Bhoi
Next article
Requiem masses for Pope Francis

Related articles

NATIONAL

Counteroffensive: India downgrades ties with Pak

Centre expels Pakistani military attaches , Suspends Indus Water Treaty , Shuts down Attari-Wagah border NEW DELHI, April 23:...
MEGHALAYA

M’laya ups security along Indo-Bangladesh border

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 23: The Meghalaya government has intensified security measures along the international border with Bangladesh...
MEGHALAYA

Over 11,000 students set to receive pending scholarship

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 23: The Department of Education has confirmed that payment files for 11,858 out of...
MEGHALAYA

Karnataka hands over 22 children weeks after food poisoning incident

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 23: A team from the Mandya District Child Protection Unit in Karnataka on Wednesday...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Counteroffensive: India downgrades ties with Pak

NATIONAL 0
Centre expels Pakistani military attaches , Suspends Indus Water...

M’laya ups security along Indo-Bangladesh border

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 23: The Meghalaya government has...

Over 11,000 students set to receive pending scholarship

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 23: The Department of Education...
Load more

Popular news

Counteroffensive: India downgrades ties with Pak

NATIONAL 0
Centre expels Pakistani military attaches , Suspends Indus Water...

M’laya ups security along Indo-Bangladesh border

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 23: The Meghalaya government has...

Over 11,000 students set to receive pending scholarship

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 23: The Department of Education...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge