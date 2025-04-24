Hit-and-run case: Deborah’s son surrenders

By Our Reporter

Shillong, April 23: Ruchir Marak, son of former Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Deborah Marak, surrendered at Laitumkhrah police station in connection with a hit-and-run incident near Bawri Mansion in Dhankheti on April 17.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem on Wednesday confirmed that Ruchir was driving the vehicle (ML05 P 2414) when it struck two scooters and fled the scene.

Marak was arrested after voluntarily appearing at the Laitumkhrah police station. Later, he was granted bail.

Four persons sustained injuries in the accident. The vehicle was intercepted by some people near Pine Mount School, opposite to the BSNL office.