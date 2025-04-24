Karnataka hands over 22 children weeks after food poisoning incident

Thursday, April 24, 2025
SHILLONG, April 23: A team from the Mandya District Child Protection Unit in Karnataka on Wednesday handed over 22 children from Meghalaya to the state’s Social Welfare Department.
These children were studying at the Gokula Educational Trust in Bengaluru. During the celebration of Holi at the institute on March 16, several students were taken ill due to food poisoning and hospitalised. Later, two from Meghalaya – 12-year-old Namebantei Marwein from Sohparu in West Khasi Hills and a Class VII student Khrehlang Khongtani – died.
The formal handover of the 22 children took place at an event held at the conference hall of the Directorate of Social Welfare. The event was attended by Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh, State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) Chairperson Agatha K Sangma, Social Welfare Director CD Lyngwa, and other officials.
Lyngdoh told the media that the Education Department is arranging for the children’s admission in nearby schools, as their education has been interrupted. He said the department will require two to three days to complete the formalities.
Stating that the parents of some children are migrant workers, he said steps would be taken to secure accurate addresses and ensure continued education near their homes.
He also said that the government will require a prior notice if the families relocate to facilitate smooth school transfers.
The minister commended the efforts of the officers involved in bringing the children back and clarified that the Meghalaya government had no involvement in sending them to Karnataka.
According to him, the students were sent by their parents with the help of a Jowai-based NGO without consulting the state government. He said it was only after the incident of food poisoning that the state authorities got involved.
“We advise that any child pursuing studies outside the state should do so with proper guidance from the government. Within the state, we are committed to ensuring the admission of all children aged 6 to 14 under the Right to Education Act, 2013,” Lyngdoh stated.
Mandya District Child Protection Officer Rashmi S, who accompanied the children, expressed relief over their handover to appropriate authorities. She said the institute where the food poisoning incident took place has been shut down.
Earlier, the Karnataka High Court had issued an order for the repatriation of the students. A petition was filed by 23 parents and legal guardians seeking the children’s immediate repatriation.
In accordance with the Juvenile Justice Act, the 22 children were placed under the care of the Mandya District Child Protection Officer until their return to Meghalaya.

