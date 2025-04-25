Friday, April 25, 2025
MEGHALAYA

78 Bangladeshis caught on border in 3 months: BSF

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 24: The Border Security Force on Thursday said 78 Bangladeshi nationals and 37 Indians were caught for illegal entry and smuggling activities during the first quarter of 2025, indicating there has been no let-up in infiltration attempts from Bangladesh into India via the Meghalaya stretch of the international border.
The BSF’s Meghalaya Frontier headquarters in Shillong stated that six touts accused of facilitating these cross-border movements were also arrested. The information obtained during preliminary questioning has been shared with state police and other agencies for follow-up investigation into the broader networks at play.
The BSF claimed it seized contraband items and 750 cattle worth an estimated Rs 11.70 crore in various operations.
The agency also highlighted ongoing communication with its counterpart, the Border Guards Bangladesh, through field commander-level meetings aimed at addressing border-related concerns and improving coordination.
Officials noted that inputs derived from those apprehended are being used to identify and track down other individuals involved in the facilitation of cross-border crime.
Meanwhile, the HYC urged the authorities to establish checkpoints or nakas within the jurisdiction of the Shella police station to tackle increasing cross-border infiltration and illegal activities.
In a letter addressed to East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem, HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem expressed concern over the reported influx of Bangladeshi nationals, particularly through the porous India-Bangladesh border areas under Shella’s jurisdiction.
According to Synrem, incidents of illegal infiltration by Bangladeshi nationals have risen in recent months, especially during the night.
He claimed that illegal cross-border trade has been flourishing in the area, and the infiltrators might be using the same routes and vehicles involved in these unlawful activities, often with assistance from local intermediaries or dalals.
“As per our information, there are currently no designated checkpoints on the major roads connecting Shella and border villages to Sohra and Shillong within the Shella PS jurisdiction, which makes it difficult to detect and prevent the movement of illegal Bangladeshi nationals,” Synrem said.
He pointed out that the residents and members of HYC have often helped apprehend suspicious individuals and hand them over to the police. “However, this is neither practical nor sustainable for civilians to continue with this role, especially during the night,” he emphasised.
The HYC demanded the immediate establishment of round-the-clock checkpoints at strategic locations in the Shella police station area and the broader Sohra Civil Sub-Division, given its proximity to the international border.
Synrem sought standard operating procedures for police personnel manning these checkpoints to ensure effective surveillance. He recommended systematic checking of individuals and vehicles and the collection of evidence, including digital data, to curb cross-border crimes effectively.

