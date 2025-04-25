Villages around Nongkhyllem sanctuary say no to infra project

SHILLONG, April 24: Seven villages surrounding the Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary in Ri-Bhoi have unanimously opposed a proposed eco-tourism project worth Rs 23.60 crore awarded to E-Factor Experiences Ltd, claiming they were never consulted and fearing the development will damage the sanctuary’s fragile ecosystem.

The decision came during a meeting of the Synjuk Ki Rangbah Shnong (Raid Sohkhwai), a collective of village headmen.

The headmen criticized the Wildlife Department for bypassing local communities and proceeding with the project without informing or involving them in the decision-making process.

Headmen from villages like Umsohma and Umladoh raised strong objections, stating that the sanctuary has been carefully preserved by locals for generations and warned that introducing tourism infrastructure would lead to pollution and long-term environmental damage. They also questioned how a tourist project could be allowed when even locals are restricted from entering the sanctuary.

The meeting concluded with the unanimous signing of a motion titled “Motion Against the Impending Rs. 23.60 crore Infra Project at the Sanctuary”, with all participating headmen appending their signatures.

The villagers urged both the Government and environmental organisations to respect their collective decision and safeguard the sanctuary from commercialisation.