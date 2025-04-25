Friday, April 25, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Villages around Nongkhyllem sanctuary say no to infra project

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

SHILLONG, April 24: Seven villages surrounding the Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary in Ri-Bhoi have unanimously opposed a proposed eco-tourism project worth Rs 23.60 crore awarded to E-Factor Experiences Ltd, claiming they were never consulted and fearing the development will damage the sanctuary’s fragile ecosystem.
The decision came during a meeting of the Synjuk Ki Rangbah Shnong (Raid Sohkhwai), a collective of village headmen.
The headmen criticized the Wildlife Department for bypassing local communities and proceeding with the project without informing or involving them in the decision-making process.
Headmen from villages like Umsohma and Umladoh raised strong objections, stating that the sanctuary has been carefully preserved by locals for generations and warned that introducing tourism infrastructure would lead to pollution and long-term environmental damage. They also questioned how a tourist project could be allowed when even locals are restricted from entering the sanctuary.
The meeting concluded with the unanimous signing of a motion titled “Motion Against the Impending Rs. 23.60 crore Infra Project at the Sanctuary”, with all participating headmen appending their signatures.
The villagers urged both the Government and environmental organisations to respect their collective decision and safeguard the sanctuary from commercialisation.

Previous article
78 Bangladeshis caught on border in 3 months: BSF
Next article
‘No irregularities in Laitumkhrah market project’

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Marked improvement in Byrnihat air quality

SHILLONG, April 24: Byrnihat, declared the most polluted city in the world in February this year, has seen...
MEGHALAYA

GSWSS set for delay, yet again

SHILLONG, April 24: The Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme Phase III, weighed down by multiple challenges, faces more...
MEGHALAYA

‘No irregularities in Laitumkhrah market project’

Sniawbhalang Dhar dismisses RTI activist’s recent claims SHILLONG, April 24: Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar on Thursday rubbished the...
MEGHALAYA

78 Bangladeshis caught on border in 3 months: BSF

SHILLONG, April 24: The Border Security Force on Thursday said 78 Bangladeshi nationals and 37 Indians were caught...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Marked improvement in Byrnihat air quality

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 24: Byrnihat, declared the most polluted city...

GSWSS set for delay, yet again

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 24: The Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme...

‘No irregularities in Laitumkhrah market project’

MEGHALAYA 0
Sniawbhalang Dhar dismisses RTI activist’s recent claims SHILLONG, April 24:...
Load more

Popular news

Marked improvement in Byrnihat air quality

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 24: Byrnihat, declared the most polluted city...

GSWSS set for delay, yet again

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 24: The Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme...

‘No irregularities in Laitumkhrah market project’

MEGHALAYA 0
Sniawbhalang Dhar dismisses RTI activist’s recent claims SHILLONG, April 24:...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge