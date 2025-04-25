Friday, April 25, 2025
MEGHALAYA

All Catholic institutes in city to remain closed today

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, April 24: All Catholic educational institutes in Shillong will remain closed on Friday as a gesture of respect for Pope Francis, following an appeal by Auxiliary Bishop of Shillong, Rev. Bernard Laloo on Thursday.
In an appeal to all the Principals and Heads of Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of Shillong, Rev. Laloo requested all the Catholic educational institutes to remain closed on Friday with proper information to the Education Department.
“Let us continue to pray for the Church and our beloved Holy Father that the merciful Father welcomes him in His eternal abode,” Rev Laloo said.
He also requested all the Parishes to conduct Holy Mass at 10 am on Saturday, the day of the funeral.
“Let us place ourselves and the Church under the protection and intercession of our Blessed Mother Mary,” the Auxiliary Bishop of Shillong added.

