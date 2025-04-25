Marked improvement in Byrnihat air quality

SHILLONG, April 24: Byrnihat, declared the most polluted city in the world in February this year, has seen a marked improvement in air quality, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping to the ‘moderate’ category in recent weeks.

In March, the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) had carried out a series of surprise inspections and environmental audits of industries in and around Byrnihat. These actions were taken after Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma directed immediate regulatory intervention and coordinated with the Assam government for joint monitoring of industrial activities on both sides of the state border.

A statement issued by the MSPSB said, “The action taken by the Chief Minister has brought a landmark in controlling and regulating air pollution in the said areas. MSPCB had completed Environmental audit of the industries along with certain set of directions to erring industries to comply as per existing norms. Further, it is also seen that Assam Pollution officials simultaneously are also on the job of monitoring air polluting industries falling within Byrnihat.”

Inspections revealed that all operational units within the Export Promotion Industrial Park (EPIP) in Byrnihat were complying with emission norms. Pollution control devices, online emission monitoring systems, and other measures such as water sprinklers and surveillance cameras were found to be in place. Non-operational industries were also found to have monitoring infrastructure in readiness.

The MSPCB had earlier issued closure notices and penalties to industries found violating pollution norms during checks in January and February. These units were permitted to resume operations by mid-March after implementing corrective measures.

Air quality data from four manual monitoring stations in Byrnihat during the third week of April showed an average AQI of 110. Data from the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) at CASFOS, 13th Mile Tamulkuchi on the Assam side, recorded a similar AQI of 123 on April 21. Both readings fall under the ‘moderate’ category and mark a significant improvement from earlier “severe” levels.

Officials attributed the improvement to stricter enforcement, functioning emission control mechanisms, sporadic rainfall, and ongoing coordination between pollution control authorities of Meghalaya and Assam.

Authorities have recommended continued audits, real-time emission tracking, and closer inter-state coordination to ensure sustained improvement in air quality.