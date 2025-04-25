GSWSS set for delay, yet again

SHILLONG, April 24: The Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme Phase III, weighed down by multiple challenges, faces more delays.

PHE Minister Marcuise N Marak said the initial hurdle was the insufficient sanctioned amount. The additional funds took time.

“Later, issues of land, clearance from the Forest Department, and the Shillong Cantonment Board came up. These delayed the project,” he said.

Asked about the delay in road construction in Upper Shillong due to pipe-laying, he said it is no longer an issue. “Everyone knows our towns are unplanned, and there is no space. We have to dig up the roads, for which permission takes time, as we cannot disturb the traffic movement,” Marak said.

Minister defends JJM implementation

The minister dismissed allegations of shoddy implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the state, asserting that it is being done transparently despite the challenges.

“The work is going on well. There are issues of sources drying up. The government is trying to address the issue,” he said.

Rebutting the charges of corruption, he said: “Once the JJM work is completed, a third party inspects and recommends for payment. Only then does the government make the payment to the contractors. So there is no chance of corruption.”

On Rajabala MLA, Mizanur Rahman Kazi’s claim that a bogus tap connection exists in his name, he assured that the matter will be looked into.

Marak said it takes a lot of convincing for a landowner to give an NOC for a treatment plant or for laying pipes. “When they don’t agree, work gets delayed. We also get stuck when NOC is required from the Forest Department,” he added.

He, however, said the drying up of water sources has been one of the biggest challenges. “The government is taking initiatives to resolve this problem,” he said.

Marak said the reluctance of some village authorities to take ownership of completed projects has been a major challenge.

“While some village authorities have taken the responsibility seriously, others are not interested. We have to step in to resolve things,” he said.

“Then there are projects taking too long to complete because contractors have abandoned them. Handing these to others costs time,” he said.

Marak said the government has set 2028 as the target to complete the JJM work in Meghalaya, but efforts are on to complete it earlier.