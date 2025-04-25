Friday, April 25, 2025
PM Modi thunders hard action against terrorism

By: Agencies

PATNA, April 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday issued a powerful warning to the “enemies” of the nation, stating that India will “identify, trace, and punish” every terrorist and their supporters, pursuing them to the “ends of the Earth”.
Before starting his speech, the Prime Minister observed a two-minute silence for the victims and paid tributes to them.
PM Modi said that the nation is united in expressing grief for the victims who lost lives in the cowardly act of terror.
He called on the public to observe a moment of silence for the lives lost in the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, on Tuesday.
“Before I begin my speech, I would like to request all of you to observe a moment of silence to pay tribute to the families we lost in terror attacks on April 22,” PM Modi said.
Addressing a massive gathering in Bihar’s Madhubani on Panchayati Raj Day, PM Modi condemned the dastardly terror attacks in J&K’s Pahalgam.
“The brutal killing of innocent citizens by terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22 has deeply saddened the entire nation. Millions of Indians are grieving. The whole country stands with the bereaved families in their time of sorrow,” he said.
“In this terrorist attack, some lost their son, some lost brothers, some lost their life partners. Some of the victims spoke Bangla, some spoke Kannada, some Marathi, Odia, Gujarati and Bihari. From Kargil to Kanyakumari, we are all grieving for them,” the Prime Minister said.
Stressing that a stringent punishment will be given to the terrorists and those backing them, PM Modi said, “This attack was not only on the unarmed tourists, but the enemies of the nation have dared to attack the soul of India. I would like to make it clear that those who have carried out this terrorist attack and those who have planned it will get a bigger punishment than they can imagine. We will punish them.”
“Today, from the soil of Bihar, I tell the entire world — India will identify, trace and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth. India’s spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us.’
“I thank the various countries and the nations who have stood with us in these times,” the Prime Minister added.
These moves come after 26 people were killed and many others injured in the deadly assault that the Prime Minister earlier termed a “cowardly attack on innocent civilians.”
The attack, believed to be orchestrated by Pakistan-based terror outfit The Resistance Front, has triggered a series of sweeping retaliatory actions from India. (IANS)

NSE pledges Rs 1 crore to next of kin of Pahalgam terror attack victims

