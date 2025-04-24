Friday, April 25, 2025
NSE pledges Rs 1 crore to next of kin of Pahalgam terror attack victims

By: Agencies

Mumbai, April 24: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday pledged Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of the victims of deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Ashish Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO of NSE, said they stands in solidarity with their families during this difficult time.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic terrorist attack in Kashmir on April 22, 2025 where 26 people lost their lives,” Chauhan wrote in a post on X social media platform. “In a humble gesture of support, NSE pledges Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of the victims, standing in solidarity with their families during this difficult time,” he added.

Earlier, LIC of India announced it is committed to supporting the victims of the terrorist attack and will expedite claim settlements to provide financial relief. “LIC of India expresses deep grief over the death of innocent citizens at Pahalgam in the terrorist attack on April 22,” the country’s biggest life insurer said in a statement.

The LIC statement said that in lieu of death certificates, any evidence in government records of the death of the policyholder due to the terrorist attack or any compensation paid by the Central or state governments will be accepted as proof of death.

“All efforts will be taken to ensure that the claimants are reached out to and claims are settled expeditiously to the affected families,” LIC Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Siddharta Mohanty said. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, in his address at a rally in Bihar, vowed that India would “identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers beyond their imagination”. “The spirit of India would never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished,” PM Modi added.

IANS

Netanyahu to Meloni, top world leaders dial PM Modi to express shock over Pahalgam terror attack

