BJP extends support to Candle Light Gathering on April 27

Shillong, April 26: BJP Meghalaya, which was amongst the first in the state to organise a protest against the senseless killing of innocent tourists in Pahalgam has extended its full support to the programs of Shillong Citizens Forum.

State BJP General Secretary, Wankitbok Pohshna, said, “Our party considers it a sacred duty to contribute towards any movement that strengthens national unity. We all feel the grief of families who have lost dear ones in this bastardly act of terrorism; this wanton act of murder cannot go unpunished, according to a Press release.

It’s heart-warming that citizens of Shillong stand in solidarity with people from across the nation, our united will to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice sends out a strong message to terrorists from across the border.

The party has requested the mahila morcha team and the BJYM members to join the Candle Light Gathering organised by Shillong Citizens Forum on the 27th of April so the voice for justice gets a little louder.”

“The party also supports the shutters down call that has been given to all business establishments in Greater Shillong area for the 28th of April. However, BJP requests that micro businesses be left out of its purview to avoid losses to financially weaker sections of our community,” Wankitbok added.