Saturday, April 26, 2025
Pak Army Chief escalates anti-India rant, rakes up two-nation theory again

By: Agencies

Islamabad/New Delhi April 26: Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday once again raked up the two-nation theory, stating that the very idea behind it was the fact that Muslims and Hindus are two separate nations.

“The two-nation theory was based on the fundamental belief that Muslims and Hindus are two separate nations, not one. Muslims are distinct from Hindus in all aspects of life – religion, customs, traditions, thinking and aspirations,” Munir said while addressing the passing out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul, Abbottabad.

The Pakistani Army Chief insisted that Pakistan’s existence was a result of “unparalleled struggle and sacrifices”, adding that safeguarding it was the duty of the armed forces of the country. “Our forefathers gave immense sacrifices for the creation of Pakistan. We know how to defend it,” he said while referring to the growing tensions with India following this week’s Pahalgam attack that claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians.

The gathering was also addressed by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who expressed Islamabad’s readiness to participate in any “neutral, transparent and credible” investigation into the Kashmir terror attack which has brought both countries on the verge of an all-out confrontation.

This is not the first time that Munir has indulged in loose talk, exhibiting conduct unbecoming an officer. The Pakistani Army Chief had made an extremely provocative speech just a few days before the heinous Pahalgam attack. Addressing a Convention for Overseas Pakistanis in Islamabad on April 16 – again in the presence of the country’s Prime Minister – Munir urged the gathering to not forget that they belong to a “superior ideology and culture” and went on to refer to Kashmir as Islamabad’s “jugular vein”.

“You should definitely tell Pakistan’s story to your children. Our forefathers thought that we are different from the Hindus in every aspect of life. Our religions, our customs, traditions, thoughts and ambitions are different. That was the foundation of the two-nation theory that was laid,” he said.

India had hit out at the Pak Army Chief immediately, reminding him yet again that it is Pakistan which continues to illegally occupy the territory of Jammu and Kashmir and which it must vacate. “See, how can anything foreign be their jugular vein? This is a Union Territory of India. Its only relationship with Pakistan is the vacation of illegally occupied territories by that country,” said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) at a regular media briefing in New Delhi on April 17.

IANS

NATIONAL

Govt issues advisory on media reporting of defence operations

New Delhi, April 26: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Saturday issued an advisory directing all media...
INTERNATIONAL

Pakistan open for ‘neutral, transparent and credible investigation’ into Pahalgam terror attack: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Islamabad, April 26: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed the country's readiness to participate in any...
Health

Sleep well, avoid junk food to keep your liver healthy

New Delhi, April 26: Having a good night's sleep and avoiding junk food is essential to keep the...
INTERNATIONAL

Over two lakh people, top world leaders attend funeral ceremony of Pope Francis at Vatican

Vatican City, April 26: The funeral mass ceremony of Pope Francis, that began Saturday afternoon, India time, in...

