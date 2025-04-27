Iawmusiang Market redevelopment work commences, finally

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 26: The work for the redevelopment of the much-awaited Iawmusiang Market has finally started and the project is expected to be completed before the two-year deadline.

Jowai MLA Wailadmiki Shylla on Saturday said going by the progress, it appears that the project will be completed ahead of its scheduled completion.

The market is being redeveloped at a cost of Rs 26 crore. Funds have been provided by the state government.

Initially, the project was sanctioned by the Ministry of DoNER in 2001 but the work could not be started as some issues cropped up. Later, Shylla urged the state government to fund the project as the ministry was unlikely to sanction it again.

Exuding confidence that the market will boost local economy, the MLA said after the dismantling of the old market, the vendors got scattered and are now running their businesses in different places.

Iawmusiang is the oldest market in Jaintia Hills. The foundation stone for its redevelopment was laid in December last year.

Meanwhile, the work of the mini secretariat is on the verge of completion. Shylla said the work is progressing quite well.

However, an issue has cropped up. When the project was sanctioned, it was designed for three blocks as the financial condition of the state was not good. Shylla requested Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to upgrade it to cater to the two districts of Jaintia Hills.