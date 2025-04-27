No justification for such acts of terror: Iranian Prez condemns J&K attack in phone call with PM Modi

Sunday, April 27, 2025
New Delhi, April 27 : Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, located in J&K during a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscoring the shared resolve of both nations to combat terrorism in all its forms.

President Pezeshkian expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims affected by the attack.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India confirmed the conversation, stating that both leaders reiterated their firm stance that terrorism cannot be justified under any circumstance.

“President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran called PM Narendra Modi and strongly condemned the terror attack in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu &amp; Kashmir and conveyed his condolences for the victims,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

The phone call emphasised the growing cooperation between India and Iran in addressing regional and global security threats. Both leaders stressed that the international community must unite in its fight against terrorism and stand in solidarity with victims of such violence.

“Both leaders agreed that there could be no justification for such acts of terror, and all those who believe in humanity must stand together in the fight against terrorism,” the MEA stated on X.

During the conversation, Prime Minister Modi conveyed the nation’s deep grief and outrage over the Pahalgam attack.

He affirmed India’s determination to take strong and decisive action against those responsible for the violence and those who support them.

Additionally, PM Modi extended his condolences to Iran over the tragic loss of lives in an explosion that occurred in Bandar Abbas earlier on the same day. He also wished a swift recovery for the injured.

The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi echoed the sentiments shared by both leaders, emphasising the importance of joint efforts in addressing the menace of terrorism.

“These tragic events amplify the shared responsibility of all countries in the region and compel the regional states to eradicate the roots of terrorism through empathy, solidarity, and close cooperation, ensuring lasting peace and tranquility for the nations in the region, Pezeshkian stressed,” the embassy posted on X.

“Pezeshkian also invited the Indian prime minister to visit Tehran, noting that Iran is keen to discuss ways to strengthen comprehensive collaboration with India in a friendly and constructive atmosphere,” the post added.

–IANS

