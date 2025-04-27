Sunday, April 27, 2025
NATIONAL

Pak troops resort to unprovoked firing on J&K LoC, Indian Army retaliates

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Srinagar, April 27 : For the third day running on Sunday, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir as the Indian Army responded appropriately.

Defence Ministry spokesperson said, “On the night of 26-27 April 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in the areas opposite Tutmari Gali and Rampur Sectors. Own troops responded effectively with appropriate small arms fire.”

On the night of April 25-26, unprovoked small arms firing was carried out by multiple Pakistan Army posts all along the LoC in Kashmir. Indian troops responded to the ceasefire violations appropriately with small arms.

The Pakistan Army also resorted to small arms firing at some places along the LoC on April 24. The same was effectively retaliated.

No casualties have been reported during Pakistan ceasefire violations during the last three days.

Tensions have mounted between the two countries after Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists sponsored and aided by Pakistan killed 26 innocent civilians, including 25 tourists and a local, on April 22 in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

The entire country was outraged by the cowardly act of terrorists as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his first reaction to Pahalgam killings that the terrorists, their handlers and backers would he chased and hunted down to the ends of the earth.

J&amp;K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha held a security review meeting with Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi in Srinagar on Saturday.

The L-G asked the Army to use whatever force is required to hunt down the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack.

On Saturday, in Ganderbal district, two houses, one belonging to a LeT terrorist and the other to a suspected terrorist, were demolished.

This action was taken after security forces identified the structures as potential threats or links to terrorist activity.

The demolitions of terrorists’ houses are part of ongoing efforts by security forces to counter terrorism and remove potential threats.

So far, five houses of terrorists have been demolished across the Valley in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 civilians were killed by LeT terrorists.

–IANS

Previous article
No justification for such acts of terror: Iranian Prez condemns J&K attack in phone call with PM Modi
Next article
Fire breaks out at ED office building in Mumbai’s Ballard Estate

Related articles

NATIONAL

Army Hospital performs its first minimally invasive glaucoma surgery

New Delhi, April 27: In a first and a unique milestone for the Armed Forces, the Department of...
NATIONAL

Pak media highlights CM Siddaramaiah’s ‘no war’ remarks, K’taka BJP says ‘puppet of enemy nation’

Bengaluru, April 27 : Following the Pakistan media playing up the comments of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on not...
NATIONAL

Pak’s old habit to talk nonsense: BJP leader on Bilawal Bhutto’s threat over Indus treaty

New Delhi, April 27 : Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the April...
NATIONAL

Fire breaks out at ED office building in Mumbai’s Ballard Estate

Mumbai, April 27 : A major fire broke out early Sunday at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Army Hospital performs its first minimally invasive glaucoma surgery

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 27: In a first and a...

Pak media highlights CM Siddaramaiah’s ‘no war’ remarks, K’taka BJP says ‘puppet of enemy nation’

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, April 27 : Following the Pakistan media playing...

Pak’s old habit to talk nonsense: BJP leader on Bilawal Bhutto’s threat over Indus treaty

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 27 : Amid escalating tensions between...
Load more

Popular news

Army Hospital performs its first minimally invasive glaucoma surgery

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 27: In a first and a...

Pak media highlights CM Siddaramaiah’s ‘no war’ remarks, K’taka BJP says ‘puppet of enemy nation’

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, April 27 : Following the Pakistan media playing...

Pak’s old habit to talk nonsense: BJP leader on Bilawal Bhutto’s threat over Indus treaty

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 27 : Amid escalating tensions between...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge