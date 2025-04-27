Sunday, April 27, 2025
NATIONAL

Pak’s old habit to talk nonsense: BJP leader on Bilawal Bhutto’s threat over Indus treaty

New Delhi, April 27 : Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh launched a scathing attack on Pakistani leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and remarked it is their old habit to talk nonsense.

Responding sharply to Bilawal Bhutto’s recent statement threatening India over the Indus Waters Treaty, Ghosh dismissed it as empty rhetoric, mocking Pakistan’s inability to manage its internal chaos.

“Blood is flowing in Pakistan. Sometimes Al-Qaeda is killing, sometimes Afghanistan is killing, and we can also kill, we have already given them small samples. They are still children,” Ghosh said. “It is Pakistan’s old habit to talk such nonsense. It is not going to make any difference.”

Bhutto had earlier warned India against tampering with the flow of water from the Indus River system, claiming, “The river belongs to Pakistan and will remain with Pakistan. If India tries to stop the water, Indian blood will flow instead.”

Hitting back at this rhetoric, Ghosh questioned the credibility of Pakistan’s leadership and their track record with international agreements.

Commenting on Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s offer to cooperate in a neutral and transparent investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack, Ghosh was equally dismissive. “He is ready to sit, but the world is not ready to sit with him. Who will waste time sitting with him? Who violated the Shimla Agreement? Who violated the agreement made with India after 1947-48? Which agreement did Pakistan ever honour? This is all foolish talk. That time is gone, now there will be action.”

Ghosh also responded to comments made by the Pakistan Army Chief, who reportedly said that Pakistan is ready to retaliate if India attacks first. Brushing off the threat, Ghosh remarked, “You have been beaten up four times before, you were ready at that time too, right? Be ready to be beaten up this time too.”

–IANS

