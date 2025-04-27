Sunday, April 27, 2025
NATIONAL

Fire breaks out at ED office building in Mumbai’s Ballard Estate

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Mumbai, April 27 : A major fire broke out early Sunday at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Ballard Estate of South Mumbai. No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident so far.

The ED office is housed in the Kaiser-i-Hind building, situated near the Grand Hotel on Currimbhoy Road.

According to the authorities, the fire broke out at around 2.30 a.m. on the fourth floor of the five-storey building. The fire brigade received a call about the blaze in the multistorey building soon after.

Firefighters and rescue teams rushed to the scene, and by 3.30 a.m., the fire was classified as a Level-II blaze, which is generally considered a major fire, the fire brigade control room confirmed.

Fortunately, no one was present in the office at that hour. So, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

The fire department said that a total of 12 firefighting machines were rushed to the spot. The official said eight fire engines, six jumbo tankers, one aerial water tower tender, one breathing apparatus van, one rescue van, one quick response vehicle, and an ambulance from the 108 service were deployed to the spot.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and the Mumbai Fire Department said, “The cause of the fire is not clear yet.”

More details were awaited.

On Saturday, a 34-year-old woman was killed and six others hospitalised after a fire broke out in a residential building in Lokhandwala, Andheri (West).

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) received the call at 2.39 a.m. and declared a Level-I fire at Broke Land Building. The fire was confined to a room on the first floor of the ground-plus-eight-storey structure. A fire brigade official said the fire was caused due to a short circuit. The fire affected the electric wiring, electric installations, split and window AC units, wooden furniture, documents, mattresses, clothes, and other household items.

–IANS

Previous article
Pak troops resort to unprovoked firing on J&K LoC, Indian Army retaliates
Next article
Pak’s old habit to talk nonsense: BJP leader on Bilawal Bhutto’s threat over Indus treaty

Related articles

NATIONAL

Army Hospital performs its first minimally invasive glaucoma surgery

New Delhi, April 27: In a first and a unique milestone for the Armed Forces, the Department of...
NATIONAL

Pak media highlights CM Siddaramaiah’s ‘no war’ remarks, K’taka BJP says ‘puppet of enemy nation’

Bengaluru, April 27 : Following the Pakistan media playing up the comments of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on not...
NATIONAL

Pak’s old habit to talk nonsense: BJP leader on Bilawal Bhutto’s threat over Indus treaty

New Delhi, April 27 : Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the April...
NATIONAL

Pak troops resort to unprovoked firing on J&K LoC, Indian Army retaliates

Srinagar, April 27 : For the third day running on Sunday, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Army Hospital performs its first minimally invasive glaucoma surgery

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 27: In a first and a...

Pak media highlights CM Siddaramaiah’s ‘no war’ remarks, K’taka BJP says ‘puppet of enemy nation’

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, April 27 : Following the Pakistan media playing...

Pak’s old habit to talk nonsense: BJP leader on Bilawal Bhutto’s threat over Indus treaty

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 27 : Amid escalating tensions between...
Load more

Popular news

Army Hospital performs its first minimally invasive glaucoma surgery

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 27: In a first and a...

Pak media highlights CM Siddaramaiah’s ‘no war’ remarks, K’taka BJP says ‘puppet of enemy nation’

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, April 27 : Following the Pakistan media playing...

Pak’s old habit to talk nonsense: BJP leader on Bilawal Bhutto’s threat over Indus treaty

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 27 : Amid escalating tensions between...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge