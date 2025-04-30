Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Cabinet approves Rs 22,864 crore new Shillong-Silchar highway

By: Agencies

New Delhi, April 30: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the proposal for the development, maintenance, and management of a 4-lane greenfield access controlled 166.80 km National Highway from Mawlyngkhung (near Shillong) in Meghalaya to Panchgram (near Silchar) in Assam on hybrid annuity mode as a high-speed corridor at a total capital cost of Rs. 22,864 crore.

Of the total 166.80 km highway project, as much as 144.80 km lies in Meghalaya while the remaining stretch of 22 km falls in Assam. The proposed greenfield high-speed corridor will improve the service level for the traffic moving from Guwahati to Silchar.

The development of this corridor will improve the connectivity to Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, and the Barak Valley region of Assam from the mainland and Guwahati with substantially reduced travel distance and travel time.

This will, in turn, contribute to the enhancement of the logistics efficiency of the nation, according to an official statement issued after the CCEA meeting. The corridor will improve connectivity between Assam and Meghalaya and will spur economic development, including the development of industries in Meghalaya, as it passes through the cement and coal production areas of Meghalaya.

This corridor will cater to the national and international tourists coming from well-connected Guwahati Airport, Shillong Airport, and Silchar Airport (via existing NH-06) connecting Guwahati to Silchar.

This would connect scenic places of tourist attraction in the northeast and promote tourism, the statement said. This critical infrastructure project will also improve inter-city connectivity between Guwahati, Shillong & Silchar traverses through Ri Bhoi, East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia hills, East Jaintia hills in Meghalaya and Cachar district in Assam reduce congestion on existing NH-06 and enhance transport infrastructure development in line with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

The project alignment integrates with major transport corridors, including NH-27, NH-106, NH-206, NH-37, providing seamless connectivity to Guwahati, Shillong, Silchar, Diengpasoh, Ummulong, Phramer, Khlieriat, Ratachera, Umkiang, and Kalain, the statement said. Upon completion, the Shillong – Silchar Corridor will play a pivotal role in regional economic growth, improving connectivity between Guwahati, Shillong, Silchar, Imphal, Aizawl and Agartala.

The project aligns with the government’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, enhancing infrastructure while generating employment and fostering socio-economic development in Meghalaya, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, the statement added.

IANS

Kolkata hotel blaze: City of joy has history of negligence-prompted major fires
Caste Census to be done along with National Census: Modi govt’s big decision

